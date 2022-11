Minnesota (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska (3-5, 2-3), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2) Line: Minnesota by 15 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO