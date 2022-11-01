ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
HipHopDX.com

Jeezy Finally Meets Barack Obama: 'If This Doesn’t Motivate You Nothing Will'

College Park, GA - Jeezy finally rubbed shoulders with former President Barack Obama at a Democratic rally in College Park, Georgia, last week. Obama was a guest speaker at the Gateway Center rally on Friday (October 28), which was attended by various celebrities and high-profile Democrats. Among them was Jeezy, who shared a video of him shaking Obama’s hand and posing for a photo with his Instagram followers.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
BET

Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s family are both mourning the loss of the late rapper’s grandmother Margaret Boutte. In an Instagram post, London shared a photo of Ms. Boutte posing alongside a group of flowers, “Forever Honored. Granny Gran,” she captioned her post. Hussle’s sister, Samantha...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
hypebeast.com

NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides

Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
LOUISIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists

The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
hiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Disappointed About Q-Tip Standing With Jewish People: “Never Meet Your Heroes”

Over the years, despite having a good relationship with Ye, Q-Tip has publicly been very critical about him. When Ye was wearing a confederate flag on his clothing in 2013, he said it was wrong because people continue to suffer hardship from things that happened under that banner. When Ye came out in support of Trump, Q-Tip acknowledged that he loved him but said they needed to have a conversation. Despite these, the pair appeared together on ‘Thank You’ and was set to produce on The Life Of Pablo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy