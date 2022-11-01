Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Jeezy Finally Meets Barack Obama: 'If This Doesn’t Motivate You Nothing Will'
College Park, GA - Jeezy finally rubbed shoulders with former President Barack Obama at a Democratic rally in College Park, Georgia, last week. Obama was a guest speaker at the Gateway Center rally on Friday (October 28), which was attended by various celebrities and high-profile Democrats. Among them was Jeezy, who shared a video of him shaking Obama’s hand and posing for a photo with his Instagram followers.
Donald Trump’s biracial ex-girlfriend Kara Young says he told her she got her intelligence from white father
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account. Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father. Speaking to Inside Edition on Tuesday in her...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
thesource.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’
Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded. Just...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s family are both mourning the loss of the late rapper’s grandmother Margaret Boutte. In an Instagram post, London shared a photo of Ms. Boutte posing alongside a group of flowers, “Forever Honored. Granny Gran,” she captioned her post. Hussle’s sister, Samantha...
Ye declares 'war' on Diddy over 'White Lives Matter' shirt criticism: 'You guys are breaking my heart'
Kanye West, now known as Ye, blasted Diddy in a text exchange that he shared to Instagram after Diddy criticized the Yeezy founder's "White Lives Matter" shirts.
LL Cool J and the Other Rappers Who Make Eminem Feel ‘Freaked Out Inside’
Eminem is a veteran rapper in the industry, but he knows to give credit to fellow elder statesmen. Rappers like LL Cool J are big inspirations for Eminem.
Slim Thug Reacts to Jay-Z Canceling Kanye West & Calls Out Rappers
Kanye West should have his right to opinion just like the next person, because if you research a lot of the things he is saying, he's actually speaking the truth about a lot of things.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie’s Son Burns Yeezy Slides
Boosie’s son stood up for him during his back-and-forth with Ye. Yesterday (October 7) was rather eventful for rapper Kanye West. While his antics on social media are nothing new, his recent actions garnered responses from more celebrities than usual. Days ago, when the father of four wore a...
Diddy Replaces Ye, Joins Jay-Z in Billionaires Club on 2022 List of Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists
The five richest acts in hip-hop have amassed a combined wealth of $3.8 billion, according to a new report from former Forbes entertainment editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, who now covers the business of music at Substack. It’s a few million more than the $3.17 billion pre-pandemic total, but the distribution of wealth has undergone some significant changes as recently as this week.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
BBC
'Tell me this ain't true' - reaction as rapper Takeoff, 28, shot dead
We're now finishing up our live coverage of the tributes to Takeoff, who was shot dead early this morning in Houston, Texas. You can read more on his death and legacy in our news story, here. This page was written by Malu Cursino, Jack Burgess, Imogen James and Mark Savage.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Disappointed About Q-Tip Standing With Jewish People: “Never Meet Your Heroes”
Over the years, despite having a good relationship with Ye, Q-Tip has publicly been very critical about him. When Ye was wearing a confederate flag on his clothing in 2013, he said it was wrong because people continue to suffer hardship from things that happened under that banner. When Ye came out in support of Trump, Q-Tip acknowledged that he loved him but said they needed to have a conversation. Despite these, the pair appeared together on ‘Thank You’ and was set to produce on The Life Of Pablo.
Takeoff Mourned By The Hip-Hop Community, Politicians & Loyal Fans
The rap world is mourning the loss of Takeoff.
