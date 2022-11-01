ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville

Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Update: Leilani Gonzalez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leilani Gonzalez was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1900 block of Randolph Rd.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1

Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says

A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office. The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5dc.com

Reston homeowner describes backyard bear sighting

Everyone's talking about the bear on the loose in northern Virginia. David Charron, a homeowner who took videos of the bear, shares the story of his encounter with the wild animal.
fox5dc.com

Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it

VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
mocoshow.com

19-Year-Old Arrested for Germantown Murder; MCPD Announces 100 Percent Closure Rate for Homicides in 2022

Editor’s note: According to Montgomery County Police, 16 homicides have been investigated in 2022. Per MCPD: 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

