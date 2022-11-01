Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Passenger found dead on Metro train in Prince George’s County
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a passenger was found dead aboard a Metro train early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. A train operator spotted the unresponsive passenger on a train at the Downtown Largo station at the end of service around 1:15 a.m. Metro Transit Police Department and medics responded...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
bethesdamagazine.com
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville
Man arrested after confronting sheriff’s deputies with chainsaw in Rockville. A man was arrested after he approached deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Rockville on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to an emergency petition from Frederick County, looking for someone who was a threat to public...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. police body camera footage shows high speed chase, shootout
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police released body camera and witness video after an October 6 shootout between a suspect and police during a high speed chase. 28-year-old Ricardo Singleton remains in jail without bond following the incident. Police say Singleton had a run in with Arlington County officers...
fox5dc.com
New video shows shootout after police chase in Northern Virginia
Fairfax County police released body camera and witness video showing an October 6. 2022 shootout between a suspect and police during a high speed chase that started in Arlington County and ended in Fairfax County. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the story.
WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Situation Resolved–Frederick Police-Said To Avoid 700 Blk Of Wembly Drive
UPDATE- Fredrick Police say the situation has resolved and one person was taken into custody. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the 700 Block of Wembly Drive. Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities ask everyone to stay away until the...
mocoshow.com
(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Update: Leilani Gonzalez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Leilani Gonzalez was last seen on Monday, October 31, 2022, in the 1900 block of Randolph Rd.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile stabbed in bathroom at Fairfax County high school after altercation with student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed in a bathroom at Mount Vernon High School after an altercation with another student, police say. Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the school around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday for a stabbing that occurred in a bathroom. A...
NBC Washington
Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1
Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
Hagerstown Motorcyclist Killed In Crash After Striking Deer, State Police Say
A 58-year-old Maryland motorcyclist was killed early on Wednesday morning after striking an animal and crashing in Washington County, state police announced. Hagerstown resident Mark Anthony Deangelis was killed at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown.
Daily Voice
Knife-Wielding Teen Busted For Armed Robbery At Charles County Business, Sheriff Says
A teen has been charged for his role in an alleged armed robbery with an 11-year-old in Maryland at a Charles County business, according to the sheriff’s office. The juveniles went for tricking, not treating shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, when they went into a business in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive West in St. Charles, stole merchandise, and proceeded to flee on foot, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Prince George's County
The Prince George's County Police Department are currently investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Wednesday afternoon.
fox5dc.com
Reston homeowner describes backyard bear sighting
Everyone's talking about the bear on the loose in northern Virginia. David Charron, a homeowner who took videos of the bear, shares the story of his encounter with the wild animal.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
WJLA
Man convicted of execution-style homicides of husband & wife in their Fairfax Co. driveway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Wednesday the conviction of a Lorton man after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection with the May 26, 2021, execution-style homicides of a husband and wife in Fairfax County. A jury found Ronnie Marshall,...
mocoshow.com
19-Year-Old Arrested for Germantown Murder; MCPD Announces 100 Percent Closure Rate for Homicides in 2022
Editor’s note: According to Montgomery County Police, 16 homicides have been investigated in 2022. Per MCPD: 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022.
Maryland woman arrested for allegedly exposing herself, yelling at children while handing out Halloween candy
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested after police say she exposed herself and yelled obscenities toward children while she was handing out candy on Halloween night. Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded for a report of an indecent exposure in 3600 block of...
