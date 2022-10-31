ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points

(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
Monte dei Paschi's cash call 93% covered so far despite low shareholder take-up

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said its up to 2.5 billion euro ($2.5 billion) capital increase had been 93% covered so far thanks to accords with investors that offset in part a low take-up by the bank's shareholders. Monday was the last day...
Portugal's Millennium bcp 9-month profit jumps 63%, strong core income

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp (BCP.LS), posted on Monday a 63.4% jump in nine-month net profit thanks to a robust rise in core income stemming from policy rate hikes and despite losses at its Polish subsidiary. The lender netted 97.2 million euros ($96.1 million)...
European shares struggle for momentum on inflation worries, c.bank moves awaited

Oct 31 (Reuters) - European shares traded in a narrow range on Monday as euro zone inflation hitting a record high raised fears of hefty rate increases ahead of a slew of major central bank meetings. Eurostat data showed inflation in the 19 countries sharing the single currency accelerated to...
Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
Central banks ease off on rate hike push in October

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The pace and scale of interest rate hikes delivered by central banks around the globe in October slowed down dramatically following September's historic peak. Central banks overseeing four of the 10 most heavily traded currencies delivered 200 basis points of rate hikes between them last...
S&P cuts Credit Suisse Group rating to one step above junk status

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Credit Suisse Group's (CSGN.S) long-term credit rating to one step above junk bond status, citing "material execution risks" in the Swiss bank's efforts to get back on solid ground after a series of scandals and losses. Other ratings agencies also...
Australia's NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching cenbank

Nov 1 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) on Tuesday said it will hike its standard variable home loan interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) per annum from end of next week, matching the central bank's rate hike from earlier in the day. Australian banks thus far have...
UK battery startup Britishvolt secures short-term funding

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - UK battery startup Britishvolt said on Wednesday it has secured a short-term investment to stay in business and staff will take a temporary pay cut while the company seeks longer-term funding for its planned gigafactory project in northern England. Britishvolt did not name the investor.
UK faces tax rises as well as spending cuts - Treasury source

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Everyone in Briton will need to pay more in tax in the coming years to fix a hole in public finances, a source in the finance ministry said on Monday, following a meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Hunt is...
India and Singapore move forward with blockchain-based payment trials

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The pilot program's goal is to begin testing the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities. Officials...
Wall St slips as investors await Fed rate decision

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday after data showed private payrolls rose more than expected in October, adding to worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not have enough reason to tone down its aggressive rate hike policy. With markets already expecting another 75-basis point...
Russian banks face gold bar shortages as local demand surges

(Kitco News) As Russian investors embrace gold this year, local banks face shortages of smaller troy-ounce gold bars. The surge in demand comes after Russia scrapped the 20% value-added tax on metals purchases back in March and then got rid of the 13% income tax on the sale of gold for 2022-2023. The move was designed to encourage diversification into precious metals over foreign currencies, such as the U.S. dollar and euro.

