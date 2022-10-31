Read full article on original website
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
GDP Report Is Bad News For Republican Recession Claims
All summer, Republicans claimed the U.S. economy was in a recession because the country’s overall economic growth went negative for the first half of the year. “Everything about the Biden Recession was predictable — and avoidable,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy proclaimed in July. “Only Democrats in Washington chose not to see it coming.”
UK faces tax rises as well as spending cuts - Treasury source
LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Everyone in Briton will need to pay more in tax in the coming years to fix a hole in public finances, a source in the finance ministry said on Monday, following a meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Hunt is...
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
Prepare your finances for a recession despite strong GDP report, warn financial advisors: 'Plan for more disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
Inflation is not going away. Take a look at the most recent European data
European inflation has accelerated to a new record high as the region's energy and food prices continue to skyrocket. According to preliminary estimates released Monday, prices in the 19 eurozone countries rose at an annual rate of 10.7% in October, up from 9.9% in September.
Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
European shares struggle for momentum on inflation worries, c.bank moves awaited
Oct 31 (Reuters) - European shares traded in a narrow range on Monday as euro zone inflation hitting a record high raised fears of hefty rate increases ahead of a slew of major central bank meetings. Eurostat data showed inflation in the 19 countries sharing the single currency accelerated to...
Gold in euro is bouncing off three month lows as EU inflation rises 10.7% in October
(Kitco News) - Gold against the euro is bouncing off last week’s three-month lows as inflation continues to surge higher in the eurozone. Monday, Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics agency, said that preliminary data shows its Consumer Price Index hitting a new record high of 10.7% for the year in October. The data was significantly hotter than expected as economists were looking for a rise of 9.9%.
India's gold demand dips as inflation hits rural buyers
MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's gold consumption in the months of October to December could fall by around a quarter from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The lower purchases in the world's second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on...
Canada plans record immigration targets amid labour crunch
OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025 and has boosted its targets over the next two years as the country looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labour shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday. Canada now...
Australia's NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching cenbank
Nov 1 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) on Tuesday said it will hike its standard variable home loan interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) per annum from end of next week, matching the central bank's rate hike from earlier in the day. Australian banks thus far have...
Japan's stealth yen intervention aims for maximum impact - finance minister
TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to maximise the effects of its forays into the market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, after the government spent a record $43 billion supporting the yen last month. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda,...
Bread Prices Skyrocket as Inflation Grips Europe
VERDELOT, France — Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of the wheat that Julien Bourgeois grinds for boulangeries at his family’s flour mill in central France has increased more than 30%. The bill for the electricity needed to run the mill has tripled. Even the price of paper used for flour sacks has hit the stratosphere.
Don't Bet on Inflation Going Away Soon
More than a year after Americans were told that inflation would be "transitory," several prominent economists now warn that persistently rising prices could be here to stay for a while. "The history of developed countries since 1970 is very discouraging about the prospects of bringing down 8 percent inflation," tweeted...
China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 bln loan from Shengjing Bank
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd (2066.HK). The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which was provided to the unit...
UK should consider interest cut on banks' BoE reserves - former deputy governor
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain should consider changing the Bank of England's policy of paying interest to banks on the reserves they hold there, former BoE deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Tuesday. Bean's comments follow a proposal from another ex-BoE deputy governor, Paul Tucker, who said the government...
Hungary cenbank ready to use all tools to reach inflation target -newspaper
BUDAPEST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank sees no alternative to its inflation target and is ready to use all tools at its disposal to restore price stability, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged at...
