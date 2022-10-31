ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
HuffPost

GDP Report Is Bad News For Republican Recession Claims

All summer, Republicans claimed the U.S. economy was in a recession because the country’s overall economic growth went negative for the first half of the year. “Everything about the Biden Recession was predictable — and avoidable,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy proclaimed in July. “Only Democrats in Washington chose not to see it coming.”
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

UK faces tax rises as well as spending cuts - Treasury source

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Everyone in Briton will need to pay more in tax in the coming years to fix a hole in public finances, a source in the finance ministry said on Monday, following a meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Hunt is...
rigzone.com

Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar

'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
kitco.com

European shares struggle for momentum on inflation worries, c.bank moves awaited

Oct 31 (Reuters) - European shares traded in a narrow range on Monday as euro zone inflation hitting a record high raised fears of hefty rate increases ahead of a slew of major central bank meetings. Eurostat data showed inflation in the 19 countries sharing the single currency accelerated to...
kitco.com

Gold in euro is bouncing off three month lows as EU inflation rises 10.7% in October

(Kitco News) - Gold against the euro is bouncing off last week’s three-month lows as inflation continues to surge higher in the eurozone. Monday, Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics agency, said that preliminary data shows its Consumer Price Index hitting a new record high of 10.7% for the year in October. The data was significantly hotter than expected as economists were looking for a rise of 9.9%.
kitco.com

India's gold demand dips as inflation hits rural buyers

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's gold consumption in the months of October to December could fall by around a quarter from a year ago as inflation depresses rural demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. The lower purchases in the world's second-biggest gold consumer could weigh on...
kitco.com

Canada plans record immigration targets amid labour crunch

OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada plans to welcome a record 500,000 new permanent residents in 2025 and has boosted its targets over the next two years as the country looks to ramp up arrivals to address an acute labour shortage, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday. Canada now...
kitco.com

Australia's NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching cenbank

Nov 1 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB.AX) on Tuesday said it will hike its standard variable home loan interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) per annum from end of next week, matching the central bank's rate hike from earlier in the day. Australian banks thus far have...
kitco.com

Japan's stealth yen intervention aims for maximum impact - finance minister

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan's currency interventions have been stealth operations in order to maximise the effects of its forays into the market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, after the government spent a record $43 billion supporting the yen last month. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda,...
The New York Times

Bread Prices Skyrocket as Inflation Grips Europe

VERDELOT, France — Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of the wheat that Julien Bourgeois grinds for boulangeries at his family’s flour mill in central France has increased more than 30%. The bill for the electricity needed to run the mill has tripled. Even the price of paper used for flour sacks has hit the stratosphere.
Reason.com

Don't Bet on Inflation Going Away Soon

More than a year after Americans were told that inflation would be "transitory," several prominent economists now warn that persistently rising prices could be here to stay for a while. "The history of developed countries since 1970 is very discouraging about the prospects of bringing down 8 percent inflation," tweeted...
kitco.com

China Evergrande unit gets notice for $4.48 bln loan from Shengjing Bank

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd (2066.HK). The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which was provided to the unit...
kitco.com

UK should consider interest cut on banks' BoE reserves - former deputy governor

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain should consider changing the Bank of England's policy of paying interest to banks on the reserves they hold there, former BoE deputy governor Charlie Bean said on Tuesday. Bean's comments follow a proposal from another ex-BoE deputy governor, Paul Tucker, who said the government...
kitco.com

Hungary cenbank ready to use all tools to reach inflation target -newspaper

BUDAPEST, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank sees no alternative to its inflation target and is ready to use all tools at its disposal to restore price stability, Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The National Bank of Hungary left its base rate unchanged at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy