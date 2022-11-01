MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Transportation can be a barrier for many individuals and families, including veterans. “Based on some of the survey data that came out of the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board, transportation and access to affordable transportation was a number one need amongst veterans,” said Jennifer Hirsch, MetroLINK’s manager of administration. “We knew we had to answer that call and put this program in place to help them.”

MOLINE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO