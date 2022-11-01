Read full article on original website
Davenport Mother Stole Candy From Honor Bucket In Front Of Her Own Kids
People are disappointed in this Davenport parent after she stole all the candy out of this honor bucket. When trick-or-treating there are unspoken rules that everyone SHOULD follow. Don't walk on people's landscape. Only go to houses that have lights on. Only take ONE piece of candy from a candy...
Senior Moment with CASI: Jane’s Place
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W....
United Way Whiteside County has new office
The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at QC high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on […]
Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall. “This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward...
New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf
Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
“Recovery is Possible”
Through Bridgeway, the Recovery-Oriented System of Care, or ROSC, is a coordinated network of community-based services that come together to better serve individuals recovering from a substance use disorder. System of Care Coordinator serving McDonough and Fulton Counties, Jeff McFadden, shares recovery is possible:. “With ROSC we promote multiple pathways...
MetroLINK starts its Veterans Accessibility Program
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Transportation can be a barrier for many individuals and families, including veterans. “Based on some of the survey data that came out of the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board, transportation and access to affordable transportation was a number one need amongst veterans,” said Jennifer Hirsch, MetroLINK’s manager of administration. “We knew we had to answer that call and put this program in place to help them.”
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
Billiards champ winning major titles as a teen
A local pool phenom has been making waves in the Quad Cities and beyond, being a fierce competitor and beating people at the pool table who could easily be twice his age. “Billiards starts off with the young guys,” Leisure Time Billiards owner Dwaine Bowman said. “And then you watch them develop into the pros. […]
Rock Island focus group discusses tourism and COVID relief funds
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island leaders held a focus group to brainstorm how the city should use a share of COVID relief funds on tourism. Last year, the city received $26.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Earlier in October, city leaders recommended that $250,000 of those funds be used to help attract more visitors.
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
Rock Island Continues its Discussion on Downtown Development
The city council listened to public comments in late October, and will hold one more public meeting on November 14th. Mayor Mike Thoms [tomes like homes] says the SSA would be supported by a tax on downtown building owners. “It is a geographic area that those building owners- not business...
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
Coroner identifies man kill in Rock Island hit-and -run
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
Lane closure, detour announced in Rock Island
Starting Wednesday, November 2, the northbound lane of 30th Street between Seventh and 14th Avenues will be closed to traffic to make repairs to the city’s water infrastructure. Northbound traffic on 30th Street will be detoured on 14th Avenue to 38th Street and then to Seventh Avenue. Travel delays can be expected during the construction […]
One dead in Jo Daviess Co. hunting accident
A man from Aurora, IL is dead after a fall while hunting in Jo Daviess County. On October 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a missing hunter on property in the area of the 8000 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth. When […]
Knox County Sheriff David Clague Discussed New ATV Ordinance
The Knox County Board recently passed and ordinance legalizing the use of atv type vehicles on some county roads. Knox County Sheriff David Clague joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the issue.
Latest Decision on New, I-80 Bridge Good for Bison Bridge
The idea is to turn the existing bridge over the Mississippi River into a park, and it depends entirely on the 55-year-old bridge not being torn down. During last week's I-80 bridge public meeting, the project team eliminated an alternative that would have required demolition. Local environmentalist Chad Pregracke created...
Pleasant Valley and North Scott advance at State Volleyball
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pleasant Valley and North Scott advanced to the Semifinals at State Volleyball. Watch highlights in the video player.
