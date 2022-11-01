Read full article on original website
Bye to One of the Good Guys!
One of my favorite Magee PD officers Matt Gipson turned in his resignation to Chief Shane Little. Matt has been a fixture at the Magee PD for several years. He was one of the ones I always wanted to see if a big black PD car drove to my house! He was stern…he was kind…he was smart. He knew his stuff.
Pharmacist reacts to prescription shortages in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Prescription shortages are rising across the United States. Around 80 percent of medications used in the U. S. are imported as reported by the Council on Foreign Relations. These nationwide concerns are making their way to the Pine Belt. Dr. Brent Lindley, a pharmacist at Petal...
Petal firefighter running for congress
Jones College opens MACCC playoffs at Northwest Mississippi. Reigning 3A champion Jefferson Davis embarks on new playoff run. Reigning 3A champion Jefferson Davis embarks on new playoff run. 6pm Headlines 11/2. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Live recording. The Warrior Within 5K set for Nov. 12. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Introducing District 4 Libertarian Candidate, Alden Johnson
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - At his day job, he fights fires in Petal. In his free time, he is trying to earn a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. District Four Libertarian Candidate Alden Johnson of Petal will be running against Johnny Dupree and Mike Ezell to represent Mississippi in Washington, D.C.
EDA of Jones County hires 2 career coaches to serve public schools
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Economic Development Authority of Jones County has launched a new initiative designed to connect and prepare local public high school students with Jones County’s most in-demand career opportunities. The Career Coach program is funded by a grant from the State of Mississippi’s new...
WCU School of Education breaks grauation record
Player of the Week: Ty Jones a dawg for Bay Springs. A former probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections was sentenced to 95 years in prison and members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide. 10pm...
Lamar Co. schools participate in FARMtastic agricultural field trip
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Agriculture plays a big role in the state of Mississippi, generating more than $8 billion dollars every year and making it the number one industry in the state. The Lamar County School District got to see firsthand the process of getting produce from the field to...
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
Forrest General physicians alert FDA following drug study findings
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Physicians from the Forrest General Hospital’s Family Medicine Residency Clinic (FMRC) alerted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the findings of a drug study they conducted on tianeptine withdrawal. Tianeptine is an antidepressant drug not currently approved for medical use by the FDA, but...
Salvation Army gives back to family in need
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During tough economic times, thousands of people ask for help. “It’s been a struggle,” said Pamela Randolph. “Being a believer and knowing that God is on my side has really kept me grounded.”. Randolph said she has been living in Hattiesburg since 1988....
Career opportunities for students in Jones County
The City of Waynesboro is getting ready for a Food Truck Festival this weekend. The Laurel Police Department is gearing up for its annual food drive this Friday. A local church is preparing for its annual fall festival. Southern Eye Center shows support for Mississippi Walk for Diabetes. Updated: Oct....
2 men running in Covington Co. School Board Dist. 1 race
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County. Scotty McRaney has been on the School Board since last April. He was appointed after former board member Lynn Smith resigned, and he is a deputy state fire marshal. “Instead of...
Police remind residents to ‘Park Smart’ when holiday shopping
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and put valuables in their trunks as the holiday shopping season grows near. HPD says they want you to “Park Smart” by locking your doors, removing gifts or electronics from plain view and taking your...
USM offers campus facilities to MDHS, addresses ongoing investigation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday that the school would make campus facilities available to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) for the next five years. The announcement also addressed the ongoing MDHS fraud investigation. In 2017, with the approval of the MDHS,...
‘Warrior Within 5K’ to help raise funds for OGHS bands
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those running shoes ready!. Oak Grove bands are hosting the inaugural “Warrior Within 5K” and Fun Run on Nov. 12. The fun run will start at 8 a.m. and the 5k is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m, both at Oak Grove High School.
Hattiesburg doctors warn FDA of “gas station heroin”
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Doctors in Hattiesburg are alerting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the drug tianeptine after they said it’s being widely used in the Greater Hattiesburg area. Specifically, they warn of the opioid withdrawal symptoms they saw in patients who were consuming high daily doses of tianeptine-based products. The doctors authored […]
Busy week at Forrest County DA Office
The Jones County Economic Development Authority is working to connect high school seniors with different industry leaders before graduation. Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.
The Daily South
Exclusive: Ben And Erin Napier Unveil New Retail Store Dedicated To Fragrance
Ben and Erin Napier are extending their footprint in Laurel, Mississippi, to include a retail store dedicated to fragrance. Speaking exclusively with Southern Living, Erin shared that the new library-themed brick-and-mortar shop —located across the street from Laurel Mercantile—will sell all the beloved Mercantile fragrances they’ve launched over the years with a fun, interactive twist.
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Soybeans may look tiny, but imagine being buried beneath 10-12 feet of them. A lifelong Sumrall farmer is now recovering at Forrest General Hospital after he was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans on Tuesday. “The quicksand effect just pulled him under,” said Sumrall...
Miracles happen: Crews able to rescue Mississippi farmer buried under 10-feet of soybeans in grain bin
Officials with the Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department say they witnessed a miracle Tuesday when a local farmer was rescued alive after being under 10 feet of soybeans in a grain bin. “When a man gets pulled under 8-10 feet of soybeans in a silo, stays there for about an hour...
