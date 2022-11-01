ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa elementary school celebrates Halloween with Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VIyhS_0its1Xw300

SAPULPA, Okla. — Holmes Park Elementary celebrated Halloween this year with an all-school dance. Students were able to break out some of their funkiest dance moves to continue Sapulpa’s 12-year tradition.

Students, all dressed up in their Halloween costumes, danced to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” It’s a fun tradition that Principal Roger Johnson told FOX23 the school is proud to do every year.

“We’re a larger school,” he said. “We have about 680 students, but we just try to get a small school feel, and we just do what we can for the community. Just get our kids out there.”

Johnson continued, “[The students] are performing in front of people, every single day. And sometimes you just [have to] push them out of their comfort zone and make good leaders out of them.”

Want to share your Halloween photos with us? Click here to upload photos to our FOX23 in The Pumpkin Patch photo album.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Treehouse finished at Sapulpa foster organization

SAPULPA, Okla. — The treehouse at Dad’s Place in Sapulpa is all finished and it’s a big hit with the kids. “It’s always fun. We always want to come down here. The little kids love it. There’s going to be a lot of tag out here and hide-and-go-seek and stuff,” said Hope Harrelson, the founder’s daughter.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Church Studio plants magnolia trees to honor Tulsa musician

TULSA, Okla. — A transformation begins Thursday outside the Church Studio in midtown Tulsa to honor a Tulsa musician. Landscape crews will plant four varieties of magnolia trees in the half acre lot, just four lots west of the Church Studio. The green space honors J.J. Cale and is inspired by his song, “Magnolia”. The area will be called Magnolia Meadows, and overlooks downtown Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Duo in Halloween masks involved in Owasso stabbing

OWASSO, Okla. — Two men were arrested for stabbing a man after they were reportedly trying to scare him, according to Owasso police. Logan Wade Owens, 18, of Claremore, and Alexander Michael Canady, 19, of Owasso, each face an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the incident.
OWASSO, OK
anadisgoi.com

Darci Lynne bringing two nights to Hard Rock Live

TULSA, Okla. – Darci Lynne, the youngest contestant to ever win America’s Got Talent, is bringing her “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)” National Tour to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 10 and 11, 2023. Tickets...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ice rink coming to Mayes County

PRYOR, Okla. — An ice rink is coming to Mayes County. “District on Ice” features a pop-up real ice rink located at MidAmerica Industrial Park’s The District. “District on Ice” opens Saturday, November 26 at and runs through December 31. “MidAmerica Industrial Park is thrilled...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Lone star holiday: A four-hour drive from Tulsa takes visitors to the Christmas Capital of Texas

Did you know the town of Grapevine is known as the Christmas Capital of Texas? It even has a little passport you can pick up to help guide your exploration of this historic community during the holiday season. There’s plenty of shopping in and around its historic Main Street district and there’s lots of activities in this Dallas suburb to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.
GRAPEVINE, TX
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City Of Jenks Hosts Surplus Auction

The City of Jenks is auctioning off surplus city equipment on Tuesday. People can bid on all sorts of things, including tractors, a dump truck, several pickups, a street sweeper and even a Prius. Office supplies and electronics are also up for bid on Tuesday. The auction will take place...
JENKS, OK
tulsapeople.com

Furry friends welcome at Montereau retirement community

Visitors walking around the Montereau retirement community in Tulsa are likely to encounter lots of wagging tails. Residents and staff are encouraged to bring their own furry companions, and many of the staff dogs are certified as therapy dogs. Montereau features amenities to support canine companions, and residents love to take their dogs to Le Bark Park, an on-site dog park.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Flowers at Broken Arrow home involved in murder-suicide investigation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A home blackened and boarded up after a fire Thursday has a pop of color in the front yard. A row of flowers has now been placed in front of the home near Houston and Elm, where Broken Arrow Police confirmed two adults and six children were killed in a murder-suicide investigation.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy