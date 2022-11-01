ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Woman tells police 2 Mango's Tropical Cafe employees sexually assaulted her

By Joe Gorchow
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWCno_0its1TP900

Woman tells police 2 Mango's Tropical Cafe employees sexually assaulted her 02:26

MIAMI - A night out Saturday turned into a nightmare for a woman who claims two Mango's Tropical Cafe employees sexually assaulted her.

Authorities are actively investigating the attack inside the Miami Beach establishment.

At around 9 a.m. on Sunday, security cam footage obtained by CBS4 News shows a Crime Scene Unit van pulling up.

Authorities were called in to investigate an alleged rape inside Mango's Tropical Cafe hours earlier by two employees.

Miami Beach police confirm an active investigation of alleged sexual battery on Sunday, October 30th, at 4:03 a.m.

Detectives are working closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

The nightclub has been a hot spot in South Beach for over three decades.

Owner David Wallack says he was made aware of the allegations Sunday morning.  In a statement, Wallack adds, "we have suspended the two employees allegedly involved in this incident and will take appropriate action once these investigations are complete. Mango's Tropical Cafe remains committed to promoting a safe and secure space for all."

Neighboring the cafe is Sherbrooke Hotel.  The owner of that hotel, Mitch Novick, shares with us how he first learned more about what transpired in the early hours of Sunday.

"Some insider city people contacted me and said, 'hey, did you hear what happened?'" said Novick.

Novick provided us the security cam footage showing police on location for 4 to 5 hours. The video shows the first officer arrived at the scene more than an hour after the alleged sexual assault.

Another unit arrived at around 7:30 Sunday morning, followed by the Crime Scene Unit van more than an hour later.

Novick is concerned by the allegations.

"Very sad," said Novick. "I hope the police do a thorough investigation. It shouldn't take place anyway, not to mention a nightclub."

The club's owner says they're cooperating with police during the investigation and conducting an independent one, mentioning they have a zero-tolerance policy regarding sexual misconduct.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Mother and daughter punched, then suspect 'did not know why the police were on scene'

LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman returning "from working the night shift" didn't get much peace and quiet after arriving home and going to bed. Timothy Scott was visiting on Sunday, Oct. 23, and Lantana police wrote in the arrest report, she said he "appeared intoxicated because his eyes were bloodshot, and the home was in disarray. She stated that she then got into bed and closed her eyes.
LANTANA, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in Florida City

MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting. 
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

'Multiple children' treated for possible THC overdoses at Miami school

MIAMI - Multiple children had to be treated Wednesday for possible THC overdoses at Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School in Miami, authorities said.City of Miami Police investigators announced Thursday the arrest of 22-year-old Thalia Aceves for the sale, delivery and possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a child.Authorities said police and fire rescue were called to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary Schools on Wednesday after "multiple children" experienced possible THC overdoses. Investigators said a student had purchased marijuana edibles, off campus, and brought them to school and distributed them to students.Police identified Aceves as the person who sold the edibles to the student."The Miami Police Department will not tolerate anyone threatening the health and safety of our children. When detectives learned of an unscrupulous individual preying upon children, detectives acted quickly to ensure that the seller was held accountable," said Police Chief Manuel Morales.    
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Man in custody after police stand off in Coconut Creek

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man, who had barricaded himself inside a Coconut Creek apartment, was taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off with police. https://cbsn.ws/3U1iFey Police said around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Carrington apartments, in the 4800 block of N State Road 7, for a domestic dispute. "There was some information coming in that there was a gun displayed. So the family members that were with the suspect were able to leave the apartment," said police spokesman Scotty Leamon When officers arrived the man went back inside the apartment and refused to come out. Several nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution as police tried to get the man to surrender. Police said no shots were fired and at one point a Coral Springs police SWAT team was called in to assist. Just before 10:30 a.m. the stand off came to an end when the man surrendered.Leamon said the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation for injuries not related to the stand off. 
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS Miami

Graphic Video: South Florida Groomer accused of abusing dogs

Warning: Graphic depictions of animal abuse.FORT LAUDERDALE - A Boca Raton dog groomer was arrested after he was reportedly caught on cellphone video abusing two dogs. Plinio Roberto De Camargo Jr., the co-owner of American Dog Pet Grooming, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty. According to investigators, an employee at the grooming service shot several videos which purportedly show Camargo abusing two dogs. In one he is shown punching a small dog, in another, he is "forcefully manhandling" a dog as it yelps in a tub, according to investigators. Arrest reports show this was not the first time Camargo has received complaints. However, this was the first time investigators had proof. Camargo is out on bond.
BOCA RATON, FL
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Emotionless Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to life in prison without parole as disgusted parents weep and beg that he's murdered behind bars

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being spared the death penalty by three merciful jurors last month. Cruz, 24, was emotionless in court on Wednesday as the parents and siblings of his victims wept all around him. Many of those parents spoke...
PARKLAND, FL
The Associated Press

Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison. For hours, parents, wives, siblings, children and some of the 17 Cruz also wounded at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 stood 20 feet (6 meters) from him. They looked the shackled killer in the eye and gave vehement, angry and sometimes tearful statements. Most decried that his jury voted 9-3 for death but did not reach the unanimity required under state law for that sentence to be imposed. Cruz, 24, stared back at them, dressed in a bright red jail jumpsuit, showing no emotion behind a COVID-19 face mask. The two-day hearing will conclude Wednesday when Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentences him to life without parole.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird

In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
119K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy