What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon
The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of No. 24 Oregon State at Washington
With perhaps the most compelling game of Oregon State’s 2022 football season to date looming at the end of the week, head coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to preview the contest at Washington and recap the Beavers’ bye week, which wrapped up with the team’s return to the practice field on Sunday.
tonyspicks.com
Oregon State Beavers vs Washington Huskies 11/4/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The #24 Oregon State Beavers will face off with the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Friday, November 04, 2022, at 10:30 PM ET. Saturday was a pretty uneventful day in the west, which was beneficial for the Pac-12 Conference. That only indicates that none of the top-ranked clubs suffered losses to the inferior opponents.
Seattle Could Plant a Real Wet One on DeBoer's Vaunted Offense
Friday's forecast calls for rain and more rain as Huskies host Oregon State.
Lebanon-Express
High school football playoff capsules (Nov. 4-5)
Records: West Albany 5-3, 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference; Thurston 7-2, 7-0 Special District 2. An unexpected home loss to McKay (3-6) dropped the Bulldogs from a share of the conference title and potentially a first-round home game to a road trip against a difficult opponent. West, which got into the state bracket with the at-large bid, was at the top of its game after a win at Silverton but will now have to rebound.
Oregon Ducks men's basketball poised to sign nation's No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report
The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official. In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3's Joe Tipton asked every top ...
Lebanon-Express
High school boys soccer: Four area players make all-MWC first team
Four area players were named to the all-Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer first team. West Albany juniors Devin LaCasse-Tran and Henry Catlin, Crescent Valley junior Kian Mueller and Corvallis junior Ryan John all made the first team. LaCasse-Tran scored on a Catlin assist Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ 5-0 home win against...
Lebanon-Express
High school girls soccer playoff roundup: Raiders, Warriors move on to face top seeds in quarterfinals
The reward for winning a first-round state playoff matchup? A meeting with the top-seeded team in the bracket. The Crescent Valley and Philomath girls soccer teams won their opening games Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals in their respective classifications. The next round gets a little tougher. Eighth-seeded Crescent Valley...
Lebanon-Express
Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 2)
Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Scarface,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org. Live music by Kailyn and Justin, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission. THURSDAY. Live...
Lebanon-Express
Sometimes, a Corvallis concert can be a real Bitch
For the past few years, musical artist Bitch has hidden away in a cabin in the woods to write her latest album. Back from her hiatus, Bitch has brewed a witchy pop album eight years in the making, "Bitchcraft," and is ready to share it with the world. The next stop on her broomstick ride? Corvallis.
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
kezi.com
Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
nbc16.com
Tracking early ballot return in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Less than a week until election day, and we're keeping an eye on voter turnout. Our station checked in with the Lane County Elections Office Wednesday. The latest numbers they have are from Monday, when 21.6 percent of ballots had already been returned. That's slightly higher...
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
philomathnews.com
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
