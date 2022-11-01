ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Related
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Four-star wing Sammie Wagner breaks down her commitment to Oregon

The long and winding road of Sammie Wagner's recruitment has finally reached its finish line. The high-end 2023 women's basketball recruit gave her commitment to Oregon's coaching staff earlier this week before announcing it on social media this evening. The San Antonio (Tex.) product is no stranger to picking schools....
EUGENE, OR
tonyspicks.com

Oregon State Beavers vs Washington Huskies 11/4/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The #24 Oregon State Beavers will face off with the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Friday, November 04, 2022, at 10:30 PM ET. Saturday was a pretty uneventful day in the west, which was beneficial for the Pac-12 Conference. That only indicates that none of the top-ranked clubs suffered losses to the inferior opponents.
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school football playoff capsules (Nov. 4-5)

Records: West Albany 5-3, 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference; Thurston 7-2, 7-0 Special District 2. An unexpected home loss to McKay (3-6) dropped the Bulldogs from a share of the conference title and potentially a first-round home game to a road trip against a difficult opponent. West, which got into the state bracket with the at-large bid, was at the top of its game after a win at Silverton but will now have to rebound.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school boys soccer: Four area players make all-MWC first team

Four area players were named to the all-Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer first team. West Albany juniors Devin LaCasse-Tran and Henry Catlin, Crescent Valley junior Kian Mueller and Corvallis junior Ryan John all made the first team. LaCasse-Tran scored on a Catlin assist Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ 5-0 home win against...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Around the Mid-Willamette Valley (Nov. 2)

Weekdays at the Whiteside presents a screening of “Scarface,” 7 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Tickets: $5; must be purchased in advance at whitesidetheatre.org. Live music by Kailyn and Justin, 6 to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St., Corvallis. Free admission. THURSDAY. Live...
CORVALLIS, OR
Lebanon-Express

Sometimes, a Corvallis concert can be a real Bitch

For the past few years, musical artist Bitch has hidden away in a cabin in the woods to write her latest album. Back from her hiatus, Bitch has brewed a witchy pop album eight years in the making, "Bitchcraft," and is ready to share it with the world. The next stop on her broomstick ride? Corvallis.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Tracking early ballot return in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Less than a week until election day, and we're keeping an eye on voter turnout. Our station checked in with the Lane County Elections Office Wednesday. The latest numbers they have are from Monday, when 21.6 percent of ballots had already been returned. That's slightly higher...
LANE COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge

On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion

Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
PHILOMATH, OR

