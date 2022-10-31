The Stars & Stripes Ball, 5:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. Hosted by LinkUpVets, the ball is returning after a successful first year. The ball is a fundraiser that includes a formal dinner and dance that follows in the tradition of military balls. Doors open at 5:30 for a social hour and a toast to all military branches. Dinner comes with a choice of tri-tip, chicken or salmon; bid for your favorite dessert. No-host bar. Live and silent auctions, plus games and prizes. All branches of the military and veterans will be honored. The general public is encouraged to attend; guests must be 18 or over. LinkUpVets has been working within the Albany community since 2014 to fight for the success and wellness of the nation’s veterans. All are invited to join in the battle against veteran post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and mobility issues due to service-connected injuries. Individual tickets: $125 each; sponsor a table of eight for $1,500; visit https://linkupvets.org.

ALBANY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO