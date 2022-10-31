Read full article on original website
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Lebanon-Express
High school football playoff capsules (Nov. 4-5)
Records: West Albany 5-3, 5-3 Mid-Willamette Conference; Thurston 7-2, 7-0 Special District 2. An unexpected home loss to McKay (3-6) dropped the Bulldogs from a share of the conference title and potentially a first-round home game to a road trip against a difficult opponent. West, which got into the state bracket with the at-large bid, was at the top of its game after a win at Silverton but will now have to rebound.
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
Lebanon-Express
Sometimes, a Corvallis concert can be a real Bitch
For the past few years, musical artist Bitch has hidden away in a cabin in the woods to write her latest album. Back from her hiatus, Bitch has brewed a witchy pop album eight years in the making, "Bitchcraft," and is ready to share it with the world. The next stop on her broomstick ride? Corvallis.
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
klcc.org
In Oregon's extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000, could be critically important in one of this...
Lebanon-Express
Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races
Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
hh-today.com
Puzzled by something at the Ellsworth Bridge
On a bike ride last weekend I found myself under the Albany bridges over the Willamette River. That’s when I noticed a structural detail I had not seen before, something I wish somebody could explain. The concrete pier of the Ellsworth Street Bridge closest to the northern riverbank has...
Lebanon-Express
Here's how to celebrate Veterans Day in the mid-Willamette Valley
The Stars & Stripes Ball, 5:30 p.m., Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. SE. Hosted by LinkUpVets, the ball is returning after a successful first year. The ball is a fundraiser that includes a formal dinner and dance that follows in the tradition of military balls. Doors open at 5:30 for a social hour and a toast to all military branches. Dinner comes with a choice of tri-tip, chicken or salmon; bid for your favorite dessert. No-host bar. Live and silent auctions, plus games and prizes. All branches of the military and veterans will be honored. The general public is encouraged to attend; guests must be 18 or over. LinkUpVets has been working within the Albany community since 2014 to fight for the success and wellness of the nation’s veterans. All are invited to join in the battle against veteran post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and mobility issues due to service-connected injuries. Individual tickets: $125 each; sponsor a table of eight for $1,500; visit https://linkupvets.org.
philomathnews.com
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion
Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies in Oregon find missing Tehama County woman's vehicle, search continues
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KEZI) - After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from Tehama County, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a...
Timeline: Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and wind to the Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest, bringing steady rain on Friday, gusty winds and the potential for high water spots and minor flooding. Atmospheric rivers are elongated plumes of precipitable moisture that channels into a location for as little as 12...
klcc.org
Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change
After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken. The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 —...
10 Unique Hotels in Newport, Oregon
If you are looking for a getaway that is both unique and charming, look no further than these top hotels in Newport, Oregon. This coastal town is home to some of the best hotels in the state, and offers plenty of activities to keep you entertained.
WWEEK
Lincoln City Restaurant Lil’ Sambo’s Is Closing
A long-standing restaurant in Lincoln City that two years ago faced pressure to change its name—Lil’ Sambo’s—which was derived from a children’s book featuring racist images, is ending its run. However, the closure has nothing to do with protests or a lack of business. General...
hh-today.com
Vintage trees and rare apples: Take a look
About a year ago I had heard about some old apple trees discovered in the East Thornton Lake Natural Area, a 27-acre tract east of North Albany Road. I finally made it out there on Sunday to take a look. There are four of these trees, but I looked at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
Molalla man, daughter die in wreck
The family for Jon Mickey has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical costs, other related expensesA single-vehicle crash on Oct. 23 along Dryland Road near Canby left a Molalla man and his 2-year-old daughter dead, and another child hurt. The accident, in the 29000 block of Dryland Road, saw the pickup truck go down an embankment and slide into a tree. The truck was smoking and three people were trapped inside when rescue crews arrived. Jon Mickey, and his daughter Ella, were pronounced shortly after the accident was discovered. Ella's 4-year-old brother, Beau, was rushed to the hospital where he continues to progress. In the aftermath of the accident, Samantha Peterson has organized a gofundme drive to help with the funeral expenses and medical costs involved. "Our family is devastated and need your help with thoughts, prayers, love, and cost surrounding this event," Samantha wrote on the fundraising page. To donate to the cause, got to gofundme.com under "The loss of our loved ones Jon and Ella." {loadposition sub-article-01}
