ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

What The Honk: This is a lot

ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
LAKE MARY, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

20+ Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orlando

Forget going on a shopping frenzy. Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your loved ones. While Thursday is all about connection and bonding over great food, the long weekend is another opportunity to explore and connect. Here's a list of relaxing suggestions for maximizing your quality time together this Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21

A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits

An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando music venue Uncle Lou's hit with lawsuit over nuisance noise ordinance complaints

Longtime Mills Avenue music venue and music Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall has been hit with a nuisance lawsuit brought by a nearby resident. Orlando musicians and fans are rallying to help the venue with legal fees via an online fundraiser and some planned benefit shows in December. Earlier in October, the venue, manager Lou Brown, and the building’s owner were served with a lawsuit alleging nuisance noise ordinance violations. It’s a lawsuit that could potentially have farther-reaching implications for live music on North Mills Avenue.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer

Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
ORLANDO, FL
playgroundmagazine.com

Go Play! November 2022 Family Events in Orlando

November 2022 in Orlando has a little of everything … Some fall festivals, rescheduled Oktoberfest events (thanks to Ian) as well as a plethora of holiday festivities that kick off the most magical time of year. Here’s a list of the best local events for your family. Go...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy