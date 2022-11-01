Read full article on original website
Residents in Orlando neighborhood suing two popular bars over loud music
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two bars in Orlando’s Mills 50 District, Grumpy’s Underground and Uncle Lou's, are the targets of a lawsuit claiming they’re playing music too loud. People in the neighborhood behind them say something's got to change. "I just want it to stop," said John Peros,...
What The Honk: This is a lot
ORLANDO, Fla. – I want to make this clear, my goal is to never see any honks on the road. But I must confess, I get kiddy when I open up my email and see them piling up!. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider]
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!. ‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its...
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
20+ Relaxing Things to Do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orlando
Forget going on a shopping frenzy. Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and cherish time with your loved ones. While Thursday is all about connection and bonding over great food, the long weekend is another opportunity to explore and connect. Here's a list of relaxing suggestions for maximizing your quality time together this Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando.
Sand Lake Sound home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 15 to 21
A home in Sand Lake Sound topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 7392 Alpine Butterfly Lane, Orlando, sold Oct. 17, for $1,250,000. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 3,910 square feet of living area. Days on market: 135.
EXCLUSIVE: Brightline on track to bring passengers to Orlando 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline President Patrick Goddard met exclusively with Channel 9 traffic anchor Alexa Lorenzo to preview what’s ahead for the rapidly growing rail line. Goddard oversees the new high-speed rail system that will connect central and south Florida. Our journey started in West Palm Beach. The...
Central Florida attraction offers airboat rides, butterfly garden and more
Celebrate the Fall season in Florida by going native in a variety of ways! Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee for some high-octane thrills on the water, a sweet and peaceful butterfly garden and a fascinating Native American village.
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
Orlando news anchor goes viral on TikTok defending daughters' homecoming dance outfits
An Orlando news anchor is going viral on TikTok for defending his daughters' homecoming dance outfits. News 6 anchor Matt Austin shared a photo of his two daughters dressed for a homecoming dance to Facebook earlier this month. In response to criticism of the way his kids were dressed in the comments, Austin made a TikTok telling nosy naysayers to mind their own. "I put up what I thought was a pretty innocuous post about my daughters looking beautiful for homecoming but you would be shocked at some of the comments," he said. Austin said the comments ranged from saying his daughters should be ashamed to saying they were dressed too provocatively to be around other high-schoolers.
Orlando music venue Uncle Lou's hit with lawsuit over nuisance noise ordinance complaints
Longtime Mills Avenue music venue and music Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall has been hit with a nuisance lawsuit brought by a nearby resident. Orlando musicians and fans are rallying to help the venue with legal fees via an online fundraiser and some planned benefit shows in December. Earlier in October, the venue, manager Lou Brown, and the building’s owner were served with a lawsuit alleging nuisance noise ordinance violations. It’s a lawsuit that could potentially have farther-reaching implications for live music on North Mills Avenue.
News 6′s Matt Austin talks to ‘Monsters in the Morning’ about viral video in defense of his daughters
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 anchor Matt Austin appeared on the Orlando radio show “The Monsters in the Morning” Wednesday to discuss his viral video in defense of his daughters that has grabbed headlines from across the world. Host Russ Rollins and crew sat down with Austin...
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
Universal Studios reveals first Halloween Horror Nights house for 2023
Universal Studios announced the first haunted house to be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 in both Hollywood and Orlando on Monday, Halloween itself.
Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Here’s when it starts
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas!. Yes, Halloween just ended but with 2023 less than two months away, all eyes and ears are on the holidays. In what has become an anticipated yearly announcement, Orlando radio station Magic 107.7 on Tuesday announced it will start playing Christmas music on Friday, Nov. 11.
Man tells Orlando police he fatally shot someone outside home for trying to steal his birds
ORLANDO, Fla. — The man investigators said shot and killed someone outside of his Orange County home said the victim was trying to steal his birds. It happened off Ponderosa Drive near Orlando International Airport. Deputies first arrived on the scene early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. when they...
Go Play! November 2022 Family Events in Orlando
November 2022 in Orlando has a little of everything … Some fall festivals, rescheduled Oktoberfest events (thanks to Ian) as well as a plethora of holiday festivities that kick off the most magical time of year. Here’s a list of the best local events for your family. Go...
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
