ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Simon Cowell Says U.S. Networks Want ‘The X-Factor’ Back, Reveals U.K. Version Would Return “More Likely Than Not” In 2024

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbJ2J_0its1BlJ00

Simon Cowell is opening up about reviving The X-Factor in the U.S. as he says there are networks interested in bringing back the singing competition.

Fox aired the reality show for three seasons in the U.S. between 2011 and 2013. Although it’s television run was short-lived, Cowell was able to discover the pop group Fifth Harmony during season 2 of the series. With almost 10 years off the air, Cowell told The Sun that networks in the U.S. have expressed interest in reviving the competition.

Although Cowell didn’t reveal how serious the talks are for The X-Factor to return to the U.S., he did say that the U.K. version would “more likely than not” have a comeback in 2024. The OG version of the show discovered acts like Leona Lewis, Little Mix and One Direction over the course of 15 seasons.

The music mogul is currently focused on StemDrop, a project on TikTok that helps creative people be seen. However, Cowell is still mostly recognized for being a judge and producer on The X-Factor .

“The funny thing is that when young people approach me on the street, all they want to know is when X Factor is coming back,” he says. “They all watch it on YouTube. When we stopped the show, I genuinely thought there was no need for it — that everyone would be signed from YouTube. But there are so many people wanting to be signed that we could use that extra platform.”

Cowell said that he “would only do it again” if The X-Factor returns “to where the show started” and find “some great people and create those TV moments that live forever.”

“There would have to be a genuine opportunity to make it how it was in the early years, and I would only do it with someone who was genuinely enthusiastic about it,” he added. “I would also bring back the managers and the A&R [artists and repertoire] people instead of having artists judge the talent because I don’t think that’s great.”

Cowell admitted that if the proposals to have The X-Factor come back fall through he would “like to do more mentoring.”

“If X Factor doesn’t come back, I won’t be looking for other shows to appear on. I don’t want to be just a TV personality,” he explained. “The idea of The X Factor not being on so I go on a game show . . . I think I’d jump off a cliff. I genuinely can’t think of anything worse.”

Cowell, the creator of the Got Talent franchise, continues to appear on TV as the executive producer and judge on America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy

Lee Ji-han, a rising star on the South Korean K-pop scene, was among the more than 150 people who died Saturday in a stampede at a Halloween event in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Cormac Roth Dies: Musician Son Of Actor Tim Roth Was 25 Related Story Bruce Arnold Dies: Founder Of The Soft Rock Band Orpheus Was 76 His death was confirmed by his agency, 935 Entertainment. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon,” the company...
Deadline

Millie Bobby Brown & Harry Bradbeer On Pulling Henry Cavill Out Of His “Comfort Zone” With ‘Enola Holmes 2’

In Enola Holmes 2, a new game is afoot! And this time, it’s ripped straight from the history books. Following the theme of female empowerment from the first film in 2020, director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag), writer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials) and actress Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) felt it was important to highlight real stories about female oppression and liberation against the backdrop of the real-life matchgirls’ strike of 1888. “We developed the script together,” Bradbeer tells Deadline. “We wanted to find a way that brought Enola into contact with a whole new world and range of young women and...
Deadline

‘Parks And Recreation’ Star Nick Offerman & ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Lead Talia Ryder Join GameStop Pic ‘Dumb Money’

EXCLUSIVE: Nick Offerman (Parks And Recreation) and Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) are the latest names to have joined the stacked cast of Black Bear and Sony’s movie Dumb Money. The film stars an ensemble cast including Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera and Myah’la Herrold. Pic tells the story of the fortunes made and lost overnight in the David vs Goliath GameStop short squeeze that impacted Wall Street. Currently in production, the film is being directed by Craig Gillespie and is based on bestselling author Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network....
inForney.com

Simon Cowell's son 'transformed his life'

Simon Cowell thinks his son saved him from his workaholic lifestyle. The 63-year-old music mogul has Eric, eight, with Lauren Silverman, and Simon has credited his son with helping him to overcome his work obsession. Simon - who has enjoyed huge success with TV shows such as 'The X Factor'...
digitalspy.com

Drag Race UK star claims the judges "favour certain people"

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 spoilers follow. RuPaul's Drag Race UK said goodbye to another queen last week, after the latest instalment of the iconic Snatch Game. RuPaul, Michelle Visage and the other judges thought that Le Fil's outfit was hot, but his performance as Marie Kondō was not, and he ended up in the lip-sync. Following a face-off with Black Peppa to 'Stop' by the Spice Girls, Le Fil was sent home.
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
TheDailyBeast

British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance

British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Fox News

Adele announces surprise career change after debuting her 'I Drink Wine' music video

Adele will soon be rolling in the literature deep, after announcing her plans to hit pause on the music industry to further advance her education. In a conversation with fans surrounding the release of her music video "I Drink Wine" from her critically acclaimed "30" album that debuted nearly a year ago, Adele told her audience that after her highly-anticipated, already-postponed Las Vegas residency, "I really want to get a degree in English literature," per The Sun.
People

King Charles Shares 'Deepest Possible Sympathy' After at Least 120 Killed in South Korea Tragedy

Prince William and Kate Middleton also sent condolences to everyone affected by the tragedy at a Halloween event in Seoul King Charles III is expressing his condolences following a fatal crowd surge in South Korea over the weekend. The new King, 73, sent a message to Yoon Suk-yeol, president of South Korea, hours after a crowd surge in Itaewon killed at least 120 people and injured 150 others on Saturday. "Dear Mr. President," Charles began in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace. "I wanted you to know how deeply...
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over the Holidays to Explain "Intent" Writing 'Spare'

Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. According to the Daily Mail, Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023, and a source somewhat dramatically told the outlet: "Put it this way, it's not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas."
Deadline

Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Why It Was Important To Denounce J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Comments

J.K. Rowling has come under fire for her views on the transgender community and she’s been denounced by the Harry Potter stars like Daniel Radcliffe. The actor is now opening up about calling out the author and why it was important for him to make a public statement about her hateful comments. “The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe told IndieWire...
Deadline

Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49

Julie Powell, a chef and blogger whose year-long project to cook each recipe of Julia Child’s groundbreaking cookbook Mastering the Art of French Cooking became a best-selling memoir that was adapted by Nora Ephron into the hit 2009 film Julie & Julia, died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in Upstate New York. She was 49. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Migos Rapper Takeoff Dies In Houston Shooting: He Was 28 Related Story K-Pop Singer & Actor Lee Ji-han Among Dead In Seoul Crowd Surge Tragedy Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband...
Deadline

Elisabeth Moss Recalls The ‘Mad Men’ Scene Where Jon Hamm Made Her Cry “Real Tears”

Elisabeth Moss is looking back at one of the Mad Men scenes she most remembered. The Emmy-winning star grew close with co-star Jon Hamm over the years and recalled the scene where Peggy tells Don she was leaving the agency. “It all felt very real. I have a very close relationship with Jon,” Moss said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “There was sort of like a mentor-protegé relationship there, very older brother/little sister. And so it meant something to the both of us when we did this scene.” The scene is from Season 5 and it originally aired in 2012 on...
Deadline

‘Alert’: Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez Are On A Desperate Search For A Missing Child — Watch The Fox Series Promo

We’re getting a sneak peek at the first footage of new Fox series Alert. The network just released the first on-air promo for the upcoming character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, which will air tonight on Fox during Game 3 of the World Series. Written by Eisendrath, Alert, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, is a procedural drama about the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU). Each episode features a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan, Hawaii 5-0) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez, Devious Maids) series-long quest to find out the...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’

Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
Deadline

Taylor Swift Just Pulled Off A Chart Feat That Not Even The Beatles (Or Drake) Can Match

We all knew that Taylor Swift’s new music would rock the charts — but she just turned in a historic week. The 11-time Grammy winner has become the first act to score all of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100. All of them were making their chart debuts. Related Story Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Setting New Spotify Record For Most Single-Day Album Streams Related Story Taylor Swift Fat-Shaming Video Scene Edited Out On At Least One Platform Related Story Taylor Swift Releases 'Anti-Hero' After Teasing Her 'Midnights' Album Videos On 'Thursday Night Football' – Update Her clean sweep tops Drake’s feat from September...
Deadline

Christina Applegate Felt “An Obligation” To Finish Filming ‘Dead To Me’ Amid MS Diagnosis: “We’re Going To Do It On My Terms”

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis during the filming of the third and final season of Dead to Me back in 2021. The Netflix show took a pause for about five months and the star is now recalling how she felt during that time. “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,’” Applegate told the New York Times in an interview. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that...
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy