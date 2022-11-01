Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Maine Lobsterman With a Rare Catch
The ocean is an interesting place to work in, and for Maine lobstermen and women, it's a tough yet rewarding job. Maine harvests 80% of the world's lobster, and Maine's lobstermen have been doing it for generations. Maine's lobsters are known for being different from other lobsters because the meat has a sweeter flavor. The lines are often very long at the local lobster places in the summer, when the tourists come to our state to enjoy our Maine lobsters.
CNET
Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant
Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
Cat & Mule Deer Buck Have The Time Of Their Lives With Each Other In Canada
Not gonna lie, I’m fully convinced now that cats aren’t scared of anything. I mean c’mon, they scale trees, houses, and just about anything they can jump up on, even though it’s borderline creepy. But not only are they not afraid of heights…. They’re also not...
74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine
ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
Photo of Bear Opening a Car Door in Connecticut Is Absolutely Priceless
Apparently he had places to be.
WMTW
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Maine?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
WPFO
A warm winter could be Maine's only relief from rising energy prices
(BDN) -- Maine and the rest of New England are expected to have a warmer than usual winter, decreasing demand for electricity and natural gas, but fuel prices will be higher than last year, a recent federal forecast found. The good news is the region should have adequate power generation...
eastcoasttraveller.com
David's 388 South Portland Maine's Cozy Neighborhood Bistro
The menu combines classic and contemporary American fare that's moderately priced and sure to satisfy your hunger. The restaurant has a full bar and a chef's counter that overlooks the kitchen. So, whether you're celebrating a birthday or date night, the restaurant's upscale American fare will please you. The restaurant's...
The 9 Weirdest Hunting Dogs in the Field
From 20-pound cocker spaniels to 180-pound Irish wolfhounds, hunting dogs have been bred to all sizes and shapes to meet specific purposes. Some look strange, and some have been bred to do strange things. Some setters, for instance, still crouch when they point, a holdover from the pre-gunpowder days when hunters threw nets over them onto the coveys the dogs located. Here are nine weird hunting dogs, some of which you may never have heard of before.
pethelpful.com
Maine Hardware Store That Has a 'Resident Cat' On-Site Is Simply the Greatest
As animal lovers, we always enjoy entering a store and finding out there is an animal that resides there. It is usually the one bright spot for an otherwise uneventful shopping trip. One cat is providing this joyous service to customers of a hardware store in Maine. TikTok user @shoppers_hardware...
