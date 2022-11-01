ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon-Bibb moves SPLOST money around to speed up Bass Road widening project

MACON, Ga. — This year's been a big one for development plans in Macon-Bibb County. From the east Macon development to a major renovation at the city auditorium, several areas in the county will get a facelift. Several of the projects will go on for a while, but commissioners want to speed some other things up. Shifting some money around may be the answer.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier

MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County begins emergency repairs for courthouse

GRAY, Ga. — Jones County started making repairs to their century-old county courthouse Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Commission minutes the renovations are an emergency situation. In a July commission meeting, building contractor Warren Selby of Warren Associates shared that the building needed several repairs. He said there...
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb Schools superintendent recaps first 90 days in position

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is officially 90 days into the school year and 90 days into Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’ new role. We sat down with Dr. Sims to talk about his time in the position so far. “I just see endless possibilities when...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Band of farmers cuts ties with groups fighting over market management

MACON, Ga. — A band of farmers is seeking community support for a new producers-only farmers market in downtown Macon, citing a “tiresome and confusing fiasco” at the longstanding Wednesday Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park. The announcement by Middle Georgia Grower’s Co-Op, a collective of a...
MACON, GA
georgiatrend.com

Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
CORDELE, GA
13WMAZ

Sandersville becoming hotbed for cryptocurrency mining

Is it good, is it bad, or are you undecided? Whatever you think, it's a growing industry. One of the Bitcoin hotspots is right here in Central Georgia. According to a Cambridge University study, Georgia was the most productive state for Bitcoin in November 2021, averaging almost 31% of the nation's Bitcoin production. To understand why, you need to know a bit more about Bitcoin.
SANDERSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

