(CBS DETROIT) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by multiple vehicles on eastbound I-96 in Detroit.Troopers were dispatched to I-96 and Livernois at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 after receiving reports of a body in the eastbound lanes.When they arrived at the scene, they located a man laying in the right center lane of eastbound I-96. He had been struck multiple times by vehicles.He was pronounced dead at the scene.MSP says the man was identified and his family has been notified.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO