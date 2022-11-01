ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

1 dead after Highland Park double shooting leads to crash

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A double shooting left one person Tuesday afternoon caused a driver to crash into a tree in Highland Park Tuesday afternoon. Police said two people were shot in the area of Third and Elmhurst. One of the victims died, while the other victim was taken to a hospital.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grandfather killed in hit-and-run while out raking leaves in Plymouth

A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MI
CBS Detroit

Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles on I-96 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by multiple vehicles on eastbound I-96 in Detroit.Troopers were dispatched to I-96 and Livernois at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 after receiving reports of a body in the eastbound lanes.When they arrived at the scene, they located a man laying in the right center lane of eastbound I-96. He had been struck multiple times by vehicles.He was pronounced dead at the scene.MSP says the man was identified and his family has been notified.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 slain, another injured in Highland Park, state police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a slaying in Highland Park reported Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported near Third and Elmhurst in the Wayne County community, state police said in a statement. One person was killed and another injured, according to the statement. The injured person remained hospitalized late Tuesday,...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
NOVI, MI

