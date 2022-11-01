Read full article on original website
17-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Detroit Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred on Joy Road near Stahelin Avenue around 3.07 a.m. The victim, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was struck by a dark-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows.
fox2detroit.com
Violent crash leaves mangled vehicles outside haunted house on Detroit's east end
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a serious accident in front of a haunted house attraction on Detroit's east side. Two cars both severely mangled could be seen at the corner of Lansdowne and Whittier on Halloween night, with a third vehicle also showing damage.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for pickup truck driver after fatal hit-and-run
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a pickup truck driver who fled after hitting and killing a man Friday. The 46-year-old victim was in the street on Grand River and Maplewood, near I-96, when he was hit and killed around 11:30 p.m. Police said the suspect vehicle...
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
fox2detroit.com
Driver flees after hitting teen on skateboard in Detroit; victim in critical condition
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver is wanted after hitting a teen who was riding a skateboard in Detroit early Oct. 25. Police said the 17-year-old was on Joy near Stahelin when he was hit from behind just after 3:05 a.m. He is in critical condition. The hit-and-run vehicle is...
Have you seen Sieara? Detroit teen disappeared two days ago and police need your help
Detroit police say the search is on for a missing teen who disappeared several days ago after getting dropped off at a party on Halloween night.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect involved in Family Dollar armed robbery
DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Detroit Family Dollar. The robbery took place on Oct. 24 at 6:40 p.m. on the 15000 block of West McNichols Road. According to Detroit police, the suspect approached the cashier counter, displayed a weapon...
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after Highland Park double shooting leads to crash
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A double shooting left one person Tuesday afternoon caused a driver to crash into a tree in Highland Park Tuesday afternoon. Police said two people were shot in the area of Third and Elmhurst. One of the victims died, while the other victim was taken to a hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Grandfather killed in hit-and-run while out raking leaves in Plymouth
A Metro Detroit grandfather was fatally hit raking leaves - and the driver kept going. Warren Flagg was just taking care of his home when police and family members a say someone struck and severely injured him - then kept on driving in Plymouth Township Sunday night. He later died from his injuries.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Southfield (Southfield, MI)
The Southfield Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Telegraph Road in Oakland County at around 7 a.m. A naked pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by a Ryder truck.
Resident credited with saving lives as apartment fire in West Detroit rips through complex
A quick-thinking resident who alerted neighbors to a fire at an apartment building on Detroit’s west side Tuesday morning is being credited with saving multiple lives.
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles on I-96 in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by multiple vehicles on eastbound I-96 in Detroit.Troopers were dispatched to I-96 and Livernois at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 after receiving reports of a body in the eastbound lanes.When they arrived at the scene, they located a man laying in the right center lane of eastbound I-96. He had been struck multiple times by vehicles.He was pronounced dead at the scene.MSP says the man was identified and his family has been notified.The incident remains under investigation.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
Detroit News
1 slain, another injured in Highland Park, state police say
Michigan State Police are investigating a slaying in Highland Park reported Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported near Third and Elmhurst in the Wayne County community, state police said in a statement. One person was killed and another injured, according to the statement. The injured person remained hospitalized late Tuesday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man tries to strangle driver of moving pickup in Rochester Hills; girlfriend killed while running away
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Michigan man tried to strangle the driver of a moving pickup truck from the back seat in Rochester Hills, and then his girlfriend was struck by a car and killed after she got out and ran away. Police said a 31-year-old Otter Lake man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I just want our baby back’: Thieves ransack family’s home, steal puppy on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – When Britney Thomas got home from work Tuesday and saw the back window ripped from the hinges, she knew what had happened. Walking into the home, which is always immaculate, she saw every drawer dumped, and every closet tossed. “The house is trashed, destroyed everything from top...
Woman found dead in truck with shoelace around her neck after teen allegedly hits semitruck and flees
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested after police reportedly found a dead body in a truck bed as they searched for information following a minor car accident. According to the Macomb County prosecutor, on Thursday, Oct. 27, Stephen Freeman was reportedly driving a truck when he collided...
ClickOnDetroit.com
First responders battle fire at party supply company in Novi
NOVI, Mich. – First responders battled a fire at a party supply company in Novi. The incident occurred Wednesday (Nov. 2) night at Acme Partyworks on Vincenti Court, near Meadowbrook Road, and Grand River Avenue. Officials say the building is a total loss. Workers can be seen hugging and...
Suspect sought by Detroit police after alleged theft of copper piping leaves Cody High School without heat
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera after he allegedly stripped copper piping from a high school in Detroit over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Hills bicyclist dies after being struck by Jeep in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Jeep while riding a bicycle in Auburn Hills, police said. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road. Officials said a 25-year-old Attica Township...
