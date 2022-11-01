Read full article on original website
'It could help our unit out greatly': Warner Robins Police Department K-9 units hopeful for grant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department K-9 unit needs top votes to be considered for a grant that would give them more opportunities for their handlers and partners against Crime. Aftermath is doing a voting contest for participating agencies across the United States to earn up...
Bibb County dentist buys Halloween candy from children to send to military servicepeople
MACON, Ga. — Halloween may be over, but there's still a lot of candy around. Macon Smiles, a local dental practice, will pay up for your candy pile. Kids are bringing in their candy, and Macon Smiles is making sure soldiers have a special treat. The Halloween Candy Buyback...
'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier
MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
Authorities looking for suspect in weekend shooting that left Cochran man dead
COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are looking for the person who shot a man Saturday night in Cochran. A Cochran Police Department news release says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock at 112 Ell Street. 24-year-old Kavontez “Taz” Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was shot there and died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital “a short time later.”
DA seeks Macon Water Authority member inquiry over allegations of violations
MACON, Ga. — Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard is asking Macon Water Authority board members to submit to voluntary questioning in the wake of allegations of open meeting violations and other misconduct. Authority Chairman Sam Hart called on Howard for advice this week after an unnamed board...
Former Perry police chief joins U.S. Marshals
MACON — Former Perry Police Chief Stephen Lynn took the helm as the new U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia recently. “I consider it an honor to join the ranks of the nation’s first federal law enforcement agency,” Lynn said. “I look forward to working with the men and women of the U.S. Marshals of the Middle District of Georgia who are committed to protecting our federal judiciary and making our communities safer.”
Houston County Schools: Law enforcement find no credibility in threatening posts
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A threatening social media post caused a stir with some students and parents at Northside and Warner Robins High Schools but, according to a Facebook post from Northside High, law enforcement hasn't been able to find a reason for concern. The posts made by Northside...
Jones County begins emergency repairs for courthouse
GRAY, Ga. — Jones County started making repairs to their century-old county courthouse Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Commission minutes the renovations are an emergency situation. In a July commission meeting, building contractor Warren Selby of Warren Associates shared that the building needed several repairs. He said there...
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
Ingleside neighbors come together to find a safe home for wandering pig
MACON, Ga. — Ingleside neighbors came together this month to help trap a wandering pig this weekend. A black pot belly pig had been wandering around the neighborhood near Ingleside and Pierce avenues for at least two weeks according to neighbors. Becky Angelo posted frequently to her Facebook page...
Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting
UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
Convicted Georgia felon pleads guilty to firearm charges
MACON – A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
Missing Johnson County man's family '100 percent certain' his remains have been found
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a missing Johnson County man released a statement after a body of a missing man was found on Saturday in Laurens County. The statement says they are sure that the body is that of Don Hightower, who went missing after leaving his sister's house in October 2021.
The 13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign explained and how you can help the Mentor’s Project of Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
'It's a speed trap': Complaints come in over hidden signage for speed cameras in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Around town, these cameras have caused the wrong type of craze. "It's like a setup. It's like a speed trap," remarked one driver. "This is confusing and I hope everyone that receives this ticket challenges the ticket," said another driver looking at the speed signs. Leroy...
