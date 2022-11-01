ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

'We need some lights': Maconites say new Bibb streetlight request process is easier

MACON, Ga. — In September, Macon-Bibb commissioners loosened up some of the red tape around the process for people to request more streetlights in their neighborhoods. Now, people in one east Macon neighborhood say it's paid off after commissioners approved more lights for them at Tuesday's commission meeting. There are plenty of lights to go around on Fairway Drive, but some neighbors say it still gets pretty dark. They say it's a safety concern for kids who like to play in their front yards.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Mayor says violence prevention is working, I-16 homeless camp cleared, Macon Mall renovation progressing

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says early success in the Macon Violence Prevention program could lead to expanded programs in the future. Miller answered the public’s questions during the late October taping of the Center for Collaborative Journalism’s Ask Mayor Miller program that covered the topics of homelessness, economic development, Macon Mall renovation, the prospect of Ocmulgee Mounds becoming a national park and Macon being in the limelight on CBS This Morning.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Authorities looking for suspect in weekend shooting that left Cochran man dead

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Authorities are looking for the person who shot a man Saturday night in Cochran. A Cochran Police Department news release says the shooting happened around 11 o’clock at 112 Ell Street. 24-year-old Kavontez “Taz” Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was shot there and died at Bleckley Memorial Hospital “a short time later.”
COCHRAN, GA
The Albany Herald

Former Perry police chief joins U.S. Marshals

MACON — Former Perry Police Chief Stephen Lynn took the helm as the new U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Georgia recently. “I consider it an honor to join the ranks of the nation’s first federal law enforcement agency,” Lynn said. “I look forward to working with the men and women of the U.S. Marshals of the Middle District of Georgia who are committed to protecting our federal judiciary and making our communities safer.”
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County begins emergency repairs for courthouse

GRAY, Ga. — Jones County started making repairs to their century-old county courthouse Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Commission minutes the renovations are an emergency situation. In a July commission meeting, building contractor Warren Selby of Warren Associates shared that the building needed several repairs. He said there...
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting

UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

Convicted Georgia felon pleads guilty to firearm charges

MACON – A Macon resident who was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for voluntary manslaughter in Bibb County pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge resulting from Operation United Front, an ongoing ATF-led investigation into illegal gun possession and drug distribution in middle Georgia utilizing the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
