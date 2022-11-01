Read full article on original website
One injured following shooting in Portsmouth, police investigate
Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday, November 3 around 2:30 a.m. on the 200 block on Edison Avenue in Portsmouth
4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
Man sustains serious injuries during overnight shooting on Edison Ave in Portsmouth
Police say a man sustained serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Portsmouth.
Shots fired into home in Hopewell, police investigating
Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged a residence on the west side of the city.
Portsmouth man sentenced for 2016 murder at Dale Homes apartments
More than six years after his arrest, a judge sentenced Robert Lamont McClure, Jr., of Portsmouth, on Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Oct. 2016.
Adult, two children hurt in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. — A bad crash on Route 58 sent several people to the hospital in Suffolk on Monday. First responders with Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the accident happened between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road. Three vehicles were involved. One adult had to be pulled out of the...
Norfolk Police arrest 4 men in connection to shooting into occupied vehicle
Norfolk Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening.
Person dies in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin
A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. Kempsville Middle...
Hampton courts reopen after bomb threat
A bomb threat has forced all three courthouses in Hampton to close Wednesday morning.
MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
‘A horrible accident’: 36-year-old killed in septic truck fire on I-95 in Richmond
An investigation revealed that a 2020 Cascadia Freightliner had been driving on I-95 with a load of I-beams that, according to police, were over-height. The I-beams reportedly struck the Belvidere Road overpass at high speed before striking the septic truck. The collision of the I-beams and the septic truck caused an explosion and forced the vehicle to overturn before becoming engulfed in flames.
Facebook puppy scam circulates, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office urges caution
In order to avoid these scams, the New Kent County Sheriff's Office recommends approaching online requests for money with shrewdness. Even if the Facebook account is of a known friend, authorities recommend reaching out to that person outside of social media to ensure the request is legitimate.
Virginia Beach Police body cam equipment, policies approved by city auditor after union raises concerns
The department selected the new equipment, manufactured by Safariland, because it was compatible with technology that automatically activates an officer's body camera when the gun is drawn.
Police looking for missing Virginia Beach woman last seen walking to friend’s home
Police in Virginia Beach say they are looking for a woman last seen Tuesday evening.
Gloucester County: Sheriff’s Office trying to identify victim of homicide
Gloucester County authorities are seeking leads in identifying the victim of a homicide reported on Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3600 block of Providence Road in Gloucester County at 4:22 p.m. Monday in reference to the discovery of a deceased male. An ongoing criminal investigation and autopsy have determined this to be a homicide.
VBPD looking for missing, endangered teen last seen Wednesday evening
Police in Virginia Beach police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing endangered teen.
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center, no suspect descriptions confirmed yet
Suffolk woman reveals years-long battle with opioids
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Suffolk woman reveals years-long battle with opioids. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Federal interest rate hike could give power back …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Mighty Dream: PitchBLACK contest for local black-owned …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Small businesses...
Fatal tanker truck fire closes I-95, Belvidere Street overpass in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 76.4, near the bridge that takes Chamberlayne Avenue over I-95. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.
