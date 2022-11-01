ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

WAVY News 10

4 arrested in E. Virginia Beach Blvd. shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Four men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday evening on East Virginia Beach Boulevard. The four men – Lajshon A. Andrews, 19, Antonio L. Brown Jr., 25, Kejuante L. Jackson, 24, and Jalik L. Davis, 19 – were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Davis also faces a concealed weapon charge.
13News Now

Adult, two children hurt in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. — A bad crash on Route 58 sent several people to the hospital in Suffolk on Monday. First responders with Suffolk Fire & Rescue said the accident happened between Pruden Boulevard and Pitchkettle Road. Three vehicles were involved. One adult had to be pulled out of the...
WAVY News 10

Person dies in crash on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Tuesday night on Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk. Suffolk police said in a press release at 12:09 a.m. that they were on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 5300 block of Whaleyville, between Cypress Chapel Road and Langston Cemetery. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.
WAVY News 10

Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin

A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. Read more: https://bit.ly/3DSw0Ar. Kempsville Middle...
13News Now

MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘A horrible accident’: 36-year-old killed in septic truck fire on I-95 in Richmond

An investigation revealed that a 2020 Cascadia Freightliner had been driving on I-95 with a load of I-beams that, according to police, were over-height. The I-beams reportedly struck the Belvidere Road overpass at high speed before striking the septic truck. The collision of the I-beams and the septic truck caused an explosion and forced the vehicle to overturn before becoming engulfed in flames.
Augusta Free Press

Gloucester County: Sheriff’s Office trying to identify victim of homicide

Gloucester County authorities are seeking leads in identifying the victim of a homicide reported on Monday. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3600 block of Providence Road in Gloucester County at 4:22 p.m. Monday in reference to the discovery of a deceased male. An ongoing criminal investigation and autopsy have determined this to be a homicide.
WAVY News 10

Suffolk woman reveals years-long battle with opioids

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Suffolk woman reveals years-long battle with opioids. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Federal interest rate hike could give power back …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Mighty Dream: PitchBLACK contest for local black-owned …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Small businesses...
