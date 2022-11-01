Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas nonprofits celebrate grant funding
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Nonprofit organizations in Southeast Kansas gather to celebrate those who received some additional funding this year. The Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas held their annual grant celebration in Pittsburg tonight (11/2). Throughout 2022, the SEK Community Foundation was able to give out 91 grants to more...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cottey College “Descendants: The Musical” production
NEVADA, Mo. — The stage is set for a first at Cottey College in Nevada. The theatre department will host its first-ever musical performance this weekend. Production of Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical”. Work started in August. More than 50 students are part of it, be it...
fortscott.biz
FSHS Band Receives Superior Rating in Neewolah Parade
The Fort Scott Band earned a 1-rating this past weekend, marching in the Neewollah Parade in Independence, KS. “Thirty-four students were in the parade,” Justin Robinson, FSHS Band Director said. “And two middle school students were carrying the banner. ” The scale is 1-5, with top indicating a...
fortscott.biz
Neffs Make a Lasting Impact With Donation
John and Pat Neff lived in Fort Scott decades ago, but were impacted by the Sisters of Mercy and decided to give back to the community. “I was told that John grew up in the area and then they lived here early in their marriage…and adopted two children from Mercy Hospital,” Carla Farmer, Fort Scott Area Community Foundation (FSACF) member said. “Pat reached out in the 1990s and wanted to give back to the local Sisters of Mercy, who helped them adopt two children. That’s the basis of them wanting to give back to the community. This was a couple that was touched by our community decades ago. This was where they raised there children.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Turnaround Ranch gymnasium named in honor of Charlie King
JOPLIN, Mo. — Recognition for a longtime volunteer. Charlie King has spent the last 65 years on the board of Big Brothers and Turnaround Ranch. At Turnaround Ranch, a building was named in King’s honor. The gymnasium is now the “Charlie King Recreational Facility”. “I think...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Neosho Chamber of Commerce
With the Chamber of Commerce involved there’s never a dull moment in Neosho. Always holding events for the community, with the backing of local businesses to further support the growth and influence. We invite you to check out all the events coming up, as we keep you up to date on future events!
fourstateshomepage.com
41st Annual Candlelight Tour in Fort Scott
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Tickets for the 41st Annual Candlelight Tour at the Fort Scott National Historic Site are on sale now. The tours begin on December 2nd and 3rd. There will be a total of 27 tours, leaving every 15 minutes. A quarter of the tickets have already...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin Police Department
We’re always happy to have a visit from JPD! This morning we’re talking with Sgt. Andy Blair about No Shave November, and how local Officers are participating in this to raise money for a local charity!
fourstateshomepage.com
New FedEx distribution center in Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
fourstateshomepage.com
Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
fourstateshomepage.com
The Latest Happenings @ the Joplin Public Library
It’s officially Dinovember! Jeana Gockley of the Joplin Public Library stopped by to talk about all the fun happenings at the library this month.
Local professor named on list of world’s top scientists
Stanford University released a list of top scientists in the world, and Pittsburg State University Associate Professor Ram Gupta is in the top two percent.
fourstateshomepage.com
College rodeo team takes first place
MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College rodeo teams placed first and second at the first college rodeo of the season. NEO Rodeo traveled to Colby, Kansas, to open the season. The women’s team placed first overall, and the men’s team finished second. “It was a...
Local church hosts Trunk or Treat event
The Wildwood Baptist Church today hosted a Trunk or Treat to round out the Halloweekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
Candy-filled Halloween celebration in McDonald County
ANDERSON, Mo. — Kids in McDonald county skipped class today to walk in the park. It was all for the Anderson Elementary Halloween Costume Parade. Hundreds of students walked from the school to “Dabbs Greer Town Hole Park,” where dozens of businesses decked out for Halloween were set up to greet them.
fourstateshomepage.com
Hayride victim out of surgery; continues to improve
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove sixth-grade student critically injured in a hayride accident is steadily improving, her mother said Tuesday. Vinalee Follmuth is hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Folllmuth fell head-first under the hayride trailer and due to her injuries is on a ventilator and has undergone...
fortscott.biz
Dale Wiley: A Handyman
Dale Wiley loved to tinker. “He was handy and clever,” said his wife of 60 years said. “And he was pretty talented.”. For over 23 years, Dale served on the Fort Scott Fire Department as a firefighter. But in his spare time, he began repairing sewing machines. Marie Wiley, his wife is a talented seamstress, who worked at Country Cupboard for several decades.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Jasper County, MO
Situated in Missouri's southwestern corner, Jasper County is one of the state's 114 counties. The county was formed in 1841 and named after William Jasper, a prominent figure in the American Revolution. According to the 2020 census, the county has a population of 122,761. Carthage serves as the county seat,...
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation...
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
