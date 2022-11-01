ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues

It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Centre Daily

Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Rams Trade? LA Offers Multiple Draft Picks To Panthers For DE Brian Burns

According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Was Marcus Brady the Scapegoat for Colts Offense?

The Indianapolis Colts rank 30th in points-per game in the NFL this season. Former starting quarterback Matt Ryan was benched last week and Sam Ehlinger made his first NFL start. The offense looked better at times, but still faltered in a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. On Tuesday offensive...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

How Seattle Seahawks are Trying to Perfect Peanut Tillman ‘Punch Tackle’

Turnovers are king in the NFL. Usually, teams who take the ball away at a high rate find themselves in the win column. For example, four out of the top five teams in takeaways last season made the playoffs, while all five had winning records in the regular season. Currently, the Seattle Seahawks rank No. 5 in the NFL in takeaways with 14.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos’ Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants

In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

With salary cap space to spend last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars put significant money and draft capital into improving their defense. The Jaguars hadn't ranked better than 21st in points allowed since the start of the 2019 season. Free agents like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookies like this year's No.1...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’

The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Why Weren’t the Bucs Buyers at the NFL Trade Deadline?

It was a busy NFL trade deadline. At least compared to what we usually see around this time of year. Or maybe the significance of this year's trade deadline just feels magnified because of the big-name players involved. Regardless, it's clear that several teams who believe this may be their...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

4 Positives From First Half of Steelers Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be 2-6 and in a rough spot as they enter the second half of their season, but at the bye week, there are some positives to look at. Even if this season isn't what many hoped for, there's good within the bad. Sometimes, you just have to look past the statistics.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

QB Matthew Stafford: Rams Focused on ‘Winning One Game At A Time’

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have not looked like the team that won the Super Bowl just eight months ago, instead, they've gotten off to an extremely slow 3-4 start. The offense, ravaged with injuries along the offensive line, has struggled mightily. In their first seven...
Wichita Eagle

Ravens vs. Saints: First Look at Week 9’s Matchup on MNF

NFL action in Week 9 concludes with the Saints (3-5) hosting the Ravens (5-3) on Monday Night Football. New Orleans is looking to build off a big shutout win against the Raiders in which all phases clicked for the team. The NFC South is pretty wide open, and a win would be another step in the right direction for the team. Here's a few things we're watching this week leading up to the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 9 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a disappointing 2-5 record. Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow a game like last week to happen again. This team is loaded with talent and excited to return to action this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy