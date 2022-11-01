Read full article on original website
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
Browns continue to get calls on Kareem Hunt as trade deadline nears
As the trade deadline races to a conclusion in just over an hour, the Cleveland Browns continue to field phone calls on running back Kareem Hunt. According to The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, the phone lines are active, but the Browns “won’t be giving him away for nothing.”
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: 49ers make 'intriguing match' for wide receiver, Adam Schefter says
Odell Beckham Jr. won his long-awaited Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, but the wideout was attached to the 49ers prior to signing with Los Angeles. That's a trend that has seemingly continued. ESPN's Adam Schefter took some time to offer informed speculation on Beckham to the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
Wichita Eagle
NextGen Speed for Justin Fields Causes Defenses Issues
It's best to call it a thunder and lightning-lightning rushing attack. With David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields all carrying the ball extensively in the Bears running game put together by offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, it's a case of two burners and a tough, hard-nosed runner in Montgomery. The...
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Cleveland Browns bludgeon Cincinnati Bengals
Nick Chubb ran for 101 yards and scored twice to lead the Cleveland Browns to a dominant victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL's Week 8 finale.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Trade? LA Offers Multiple Draft Picks To Panthers For DE Brian Burns
According to reports, the Los Angeles Rams have offered multiple first-round picks to the Carolina Panthers for pass rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers, who have been in firesale mode, have already traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, and are also said to be listening to offers for multiple other players on the roster, including wideout DJ Moore.
Wichita Eagle
Source: Brandin Cooks Likely OUT for Texans vs. Eagles; ‘Covering Up Lies’ on Trade Rumors Involved?
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. And the "expression of displeasure'' looks like it will continue into...
Wichita Eagle
Was Marcus Brady the Scapegoat for Colts Offense?
The Indianapolis Colts rank 30th in points-per game in the NFL this season. Former starting quarterback Matt Ryan was benched last week and Sam Ehlinger made his first NFL start. The offense looked better at times, but still faltered in a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. On Tuesday offensive...
Wichita Eagle
How Seattle Seahawks are Trying to Perfect Peanut Tillman ‘Punch Tackle’
Turnovers are king in the NFL. Usually, teams who take the ball away at a high rate find themselves in the win column. For example, four out of the top five teams in takeaways last season made the playoffs, while all five had winning records in the regular season. Currently, the Seattle Seahawks rank No. 5 in the NFL in takeaways with 14.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos’ Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants
In the immediate aftermath of the Denver Broncos' win in London, we learned from ESPN insider Adam Schefter that GM George Paton is reluctant to trade wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Both young wideouts contributed mightily to the Broncos' 21-17 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But we know receiver-needy...
Wichita Eagle
Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
With salary cap space to spend last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars put significant money and draft capital into improving their defense. The Jaguars hadn't ranked better than 21st in points allowed since the start of the 2019 season. Free agents like linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and rookies like this year's No.1...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
Why Weren’t the Bucs Buyers at the NFL Trade Deadline?
It was a busy NFL trade deadline. At least compared to what we usually see around this time of year. Or maybe the significance of this year's trade deadline just feels magnified because of the big-name players involved. Regardless, it's clear that several teams who believe this may be their...
Wichita Eagle
4 Positives From First Half of Steelers Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be 2-6 and in a rough spot as they enter the second half of their season, but at the bye week, there are some positives to look at. Even if this season isn't what many hoped for, there's good within the bad. Sometimes, you just have to look past the statistics.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how Chiefs’ Willie Gay felt in his return game following 4-week NFL suspension
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay had eight tackles and a half-sack in last week’s 44-23 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It still didn’t feel perfect, he says — an understandable fact given it was his return from a four-game NFL suspension. “I could feel...
Wichita Eagle
QB Matthew Stafford: Rams Focused on ‘Winning One Game At A Time’
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have not looked like the team that won the Super Bowl just eight months ago, instead, they've gotten off to an extremely slow 3-4 start. The offense, ravaged with injuries along the offensive line, has struggled mightily. In their first seven...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens vs. Saints: First Look at Week 9’s Matchup on MNF
NFL action in Week 9 concludes with the Saints (3-5) hosting the Ravens (5-3) on Monday Night Football. New Orleans is looking to build off a big shutout win against the Raiders in which all phases clicked for the team. The NFC South is pretty wide open, and a win would be another step in the right direction for the team. Here's a few things we're watching this week leading up to the game.
Wichita Eagle
Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Week 9 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a disappointing 2-5 record. Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow a game like last week to happen again. This team is loaded with talent and excited to return to action this weekend.
