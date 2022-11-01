Turnovers are king in the NFL. Usually, teams who take the ball away at a high rate find themselves in the win column. For example, four out of the top five teams in takeaways last season made the playoffs, while all five had winning records in the regular season. Currently, the Seattle Seahawks rank No. 5 in the NFL in takeaways with 14.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO