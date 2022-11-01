ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"No trick-or-treating." Trunk-or-treats seen as safer alternative

By Leondra Head
 2 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va - The Hampton Roads Community Health Center on Monday hosted a trunk-or-treat to give kids in Portsmouth a safe way to enjoy Halloween. Stop the Violence 757 co-sponsored the event. Many families would normally go trick-or-treating to celebrate the spooky holiday, but some parents in Portsmouth say they don't have that option.

Kids were all dressed up in their cute costumes, collecting candy as long lines of family wrapped around the corner to enjoy the trunk-or-treat. Some kids indulged in their favorite candy and some dressed up as their favorite superheroes.

"Trunk-or-treats are very big in the community. We want our kids to be safe, come to a safe environment where parents don’t have to look over their shoulders to think about crime coming to this environment," Monica Atkins, of Stop the Violence 757, said.

Atkins said with the recent multiple shootings in the area, this is a pivotal time to bring the community together.

"No trouble, no shooting. Everybody’s happy and we’re all just getting along. Amen to that," one parent said.

Another parent said this is her best option to keep her kids safe and away from crime.

"No trick-or-treating. That’s too dangerous. A lot of people just do the trunk or treat. It’s safer," she said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, Portsmouth has had a total of 111 shootings this year with 32 victims. This is all too familiar for one parent whose son was shot and killed three months ago.

"He was murdered in Norfolk on July 1 st ," Regina Johnson said.

She shared a message with other parents.

"I just want people to love on one another, be supportive and help one another," she said.

More than a hundred families enjoyed a safe Halloween night.

I totally disagree. Disconnecting from your neighborhood and the people in it is a major part of the problem. Get to know your neighbors. Make sure you kids know everyone on your street and those people know them. Make sure they know if they're acting stupid in public, you'll know. The more we have taken these things from our kids, the worse things have gotten.

