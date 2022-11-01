Powerball winning numbers revealed for $1 billion jackpot

(KRON) — The winning numbers for the $1 billion Powerball jackpot were announced Monday. Are you the lucky winner?

The winning numbers are 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with a Powerball number of 13. The jackpot grew to $1 billion after there were no winners on Sunday.

There were no jackpot winners on Monday in California. However, 760,101 tickets were sold that did win some money. The top winning tickets were sold in Los Angeles and Visalia.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Over the summer, the Mega Millions jackpot reached over $1 billion .

