fox32chicago.com
Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was...
cwbchicago.com
Body camera shows Chicago police shooting that left a man dead in Old Town
Chicago’s police oversight agency, COPA, released videos today of the police shooting that killed a man in Old Town on October 2. COPA previously announced that the man, identified by the medical examiner’s office as 20-year-old Antonio Fitzgerald Calmese, fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him. The exchange of gunfire came after an officer deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the man, COPA said.
2 Children Seriously Hurt After They Were Hit by Truck in Chicago's Hermosa Neighborhood
Chicago fire officials say that two children were transported to local hospitals after they were struck by a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side. According to authorities, the initial call came into firefighters at approximately 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Details on the cause of the collision are still unclear,...
Man, 18, charged in armed carjacking on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last month in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Mose Ruiz, 18, is accused of flashing a gun and taking a vehicle and property from another 18-year-old on Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, found dead in Cook County forest preserve
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The body of a boy was found Tuesday afternoon in the Cook County forest preserve. Jaiden Howard, 16, was found dead around 3:53 p.m. at Dixmoor Playfield in the Cook County forest preserve near Dixmoor and Harvey, according police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Chicago Journal
18-year-old shot multiple times in Back of the Yards during attempted robbery
CHICAGO - A 18-year-old was shot multiple times in the early hours of Monday morning as he said he was fighting off an attempted robbery by two men, authorities said. According to police, the incident happened around 2:34 a.m. early Monday morning on the 1800 block of W. 43rd Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's southwest side.
Aurora man who beat up pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 5 years
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man who was charged with punching and kicking his pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to five years in jail. Alexander Authement, 29, got into an argument with his girlfriend, who was six months pregnant, on March 23 and punched her in the face before pushing her to the ground, officials said.
Car flips over as driver speeds away from police
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.No one is in custody.
WGNtv.com
Crews battle fire at Dollar General in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a Dollar General Store in Berwyn Tuesday afternoon. The fire seems confined to the convenience store in the 6800 block of Ogden Ave. Though the blaze appears out, water hoses remain deployed at the scene. Injuries and the cause of...
The 43rd Annual Día De Los Muertos Parade Returns To Pilsen Today After A Two Year Hiatus
The annual Muertos de la Risa event and procession is back after a three-year break from in-person events. Beginning today at 4:30 PM and going to 7, the celebration will take place in Dvorak Park. The event, organized by arts group ElevArte, SGA Youth and Family Services, and After School Matters, is known as one of the longest-running Día de los Muertos events in Chicago. People are encouraged to dress in holiday attire, and can even bring their own mobile ofrenda. The annual procession is part of the During Día de los Muertos celebration, a traditional Mexican holiday celebrated from October 31st to November 2nd where people build an ofrenda, or altar, intended to honor loved ones who have died, often topping it with photos and mementos to invite their spirits back. Filled with giant puppet skeletons and ofrendas, Muertos de la Risa in Pilsen is where hundreds gathered to honor the memory of loved ones. The free celebration will include face painting, art activities, live performances, and community ofrendas, before a procession through the park later on.
