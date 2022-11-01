The annual Muertos de la Risa event and procession is back after a three-year break from in-person events. Beginning today at 4:30 PM and going to 7, the celebration will take place in Dvorak Park. The event, organized by arts group ElevArte, SGA Youth and Family Services, and After School Matters, is known as one of the longest-running Día de los Muertos events in Chicago. People are encouraged to dress in holiday attire, and can even bring their own mobile ofrenda. The annual procession is part of the During Día de los Muertos celebration, a traditional Mexican holiday celebrated from October 31st to November 2nd where people build an ofrenda, or altar, intended to honor loved ones who have died, often topping it with photos and mementos to invite their spirits back. Filled with giant puppet skeletons and ofrendas, Muertos de la Risa in Pilsen is where hundreds gathered to honor the memory of loved ones. The free celebration will include face painting, art activities, live performances, and community ofrendas, before a procession through the park later on.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO