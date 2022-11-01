Read full article on original website
New Shelby County Clerk’s Office location not ready until December, clerk says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Shelby County Clerk’s Office location was reportedly ready for customers on Halloween, but that opening has been extended, according to Clerk Wanda Halbert. On Monday, Shelby County Government said the new office, located at 3785 Riverdale Rd., was ready for business and could...
actionnews5.com
Last day to early vote for midterm election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is the last opportunity to vote early before the midterm election next week. There are 25 polling locations across Shelby County. Twenty-four of those locations will open at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.. The Shelby County Election Commission located in downtown Memphis will be open...
localmemphis.com
Ransom: When will the bickering between Halbert and county government end?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County commissioners all but demanded Wanda Halbert open a new clerk's office on Riverdale Road Monday to help relieve some of the unforgivable long wait times car owners have been enduring all year. They even passed a resolution earlier...
Get help with expungement, child support, jobs, and more Saturday in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn is hosting another expungement clinic – her 18th – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at 2237 S Parkway E in Memphis. Expungement allows...
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
actionnews5.com
City council approves new MLGW CEO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council voted to approve new Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO Doug McGowen. The council passed the vote 12-1, with only Chairman Martavius Jones voting against McGowen. McGowen was selected by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to replace the outgoing JT Young, who resigned...
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
More troopers on TN roads to crackdown on speeding
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for speeders. You have probably noticed more state troopers out on the roads, and they won’t go away anytime soon. Lieutenant Ashley McCarver said she sees drivers speeding on the interstate every day. “You can not get on the interstate for more than three-four miles […]
Pilot program aims to break language barriers in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Para obtener información sobre esta historia en español, desplácese a continuación. Shelby County is home to more than 55,000 immigrants who speak over 68 different languages. It’s also home to more than 2,000 nonprofits offering vital services that improve the lives of residents.
actionnews5.com
Arkansans divided on legalizing recreational marijuana ahead of Election Day
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - In addition to the governor’s race, Arkansas voters will make another important decision at the polls next week. One of the more hot-topic items of discussion on the statewide ballot is the question of whether or not the Natural State will have a recreational marijuana program.
tri-statedefender.com
The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan
From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
desotocountynews.com
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy
The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
desotocountynews.com
Update on amphitheater renovation presented to aldermen
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite Tuesday told aldermen that renovations to the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove should be completed by the end of the year and with landscaping, should be ready for the return of concerts to the entertainment facility in April. Musselwhite said he had toured the progress of...
Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County schools to receive $6.7 million for new electric school buses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen has announced that the Shelby County Board of Education will receive a rebate of up to $6,715,000 to replace 17 existing school buses with clean and zero-emission (ZE) models to reduce harmful emissions from older, dirtier buses. This is the first round of...
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
