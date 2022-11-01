ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

actionnews5.com

Last day to early vote for midterm election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is the last opportunity to vote early before the midterm election next week. There are 25 polling locations across Shelby County. Twenty-four of those locations will open at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.. The Shelby County Election Commission located in downtown Memphis will be open...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”. Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

City council approves new MLGW CEO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council voted to approve new Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO Doug McGowen. The council passed the vote 12-1, with only Chairman Martavius Jones voting against McGowen. McGowen was selected by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to replace the outgoing JT Young, who resigned...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

More troopers on TN roads to crackdown on speeding

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for speeders. You have probably noticed more state troopers out on the roads, and they won’t go away anytime soon. Lieutenant Ashley McCarver said she sees drivers speeding on the interstate every day. “You can not get on the interstate for more than three-four miles […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan

From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy

The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Update on amphitheater renovation presented to aldermen

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite Tuesday told aldermen that renovations to the BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove should be completed by the end of the year and with landscaping, should be ready for the return of concerts to the entertainment facility in April. Musselwhite said he had toured the progress of...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Memphis area could look to Ford for housing investment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South governments should work to engage Ford in helping increase quality, affordable housing, according to experts speaking at Wednesday’s State of Memphis Housing Summit. Ford has announced plans to hire nearly 6,000 people at its new Blue Oval City plant in Haywood County. It’s an exciting time for Memphis and presents an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigating after dozens of cars broken into Halloween night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of car break-ins that took place Halloween night. Detectives say there were 44 reported incidents of cars being broken into between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday night in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas.
ARLINGTON, TN
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

