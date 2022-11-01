2022 trick-or-treaters brave scattered rain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’ve had some scary Halloweens in the past weather-wise and the conditions were not completely ideal this year.

Scattered rain moved through during trick-or-treat time, but it did not dampen the spirits of those looking to get their fill of Halloween candy.

The Jonathan Oaks neighborhood was busy with parents, kids, and everyone who was handing out candy. We asked people about the weather and other topics.







































Christina Berndt says she packed tons of umbrellas, as well as scary masks to use as protection. Madi McCloskey wore lots of layers that were both warm and rain proof; they could easily be taken off and put into bags. Lauren had a rain jacket and umbrella.

Regarding the worst Halloween weather ever experienced, heavy rain and snow seemed to be the two common answers. Trick-or-treater Lilly Westrick says her worst Halloween weather memory was “where it started raining and my shoes were so wet that I could barely walk and at the end I had to take like three showers, just to get all the mud out of my hair.” Her friend Abby Ritchie said she didn’t like when it snowed already in mid-October. Madi McCloskey says “as a kid we used to go in the snow…I remember getting in the mini van and running up door to door when it was snowing one time.”

The common theme amongst everyone we talked to was the excitement over Halloween and the time with family and friends that the holiday brings. Christina Berndt says Halloween is her favorite holiday of the year. She is always handing out candy and participating in trick-or-treating. She says the holiday is special because of the spookiness and family time. Madi McCloskey loves being together as a family, walking around, talking, and getting lots of candy. Lilly Westrick and Abby Ritchie love getting a lot of candy; they were even sweating from speed running through houses. They also enjoy time with family and friends.

Ultimately, despite the dreary weather, it was another successful Halloween. To track the forecast in the days to come following the holiday, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page . Enjoy all the candy!

