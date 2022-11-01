ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel 3000

Badger safety John Torchio named a semifinalist for Bednarik Award

MADISON, Wis. — The Jewelry Thief is looking to snatch his biggest prize yet. Badger safety John Torchio was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. The award is given each year to the best defensive player in college football. Torchio has been...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Dale M. Dunnigan

Dale M. Dunnigan, age 73, died on October 29, 2022. Dale is survived by her son Guy M. Hagen of Monument Colorado and brother Russel Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. Her parents were Doris and Russel (Butch) Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. She was close to many other family members including Betty Grainger and Linda Churchill of Wisconsin.
MAUSTON, WI
Channel 3000

Richard William “Rick” Stevenson

LODI – Richard W. “Rick” Stevenson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1954, in Poynette, the son of John and Myrna (Barden) Stevenson. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1973, Rick attended MATC earning his automotive technician degree. He married Charlotte Fulk on May 28, 1978, in South Whitley, IN. Rick and Char then moved to the family farm to assist in the operation of Stevenson Brothers Farms. He was a swine superintendent and fair board member of the Lodi Agricultural Fair and a past President of the Columbia County Pork Producers.
LODI, WI
Channel 3000

Gertrude H. Field

Gertrude H. Field, age 95 of Stoughton, formerly of Monroe, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Gertrude was born on June 13, 1927 in a cheese factory in rural Argyle to Joseph and Bertha (Schmuckli) Kuster. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Louis A. Field on January 29, 1949 in Monroe. The couple farmed in the Monroe area until retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1978. Gertie loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. She was an avid photographer and collected several hundred cameras throughout the years. She and Louis loved to travel with their camper, visiting all but two states.
STOUGHTON, WI
Channel 3000

Frances A. Wilson

Frances A. Wilson, age 96 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. She was born on October 21, 1926 in Long Beach, CA the daughter of Andrew and Fanny (Strock) Wilson. Frances received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Doctoral...
SPRING GREEN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside

MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Brandoch Peters

Brandoch Peters was born on December 17, 1941, in Madison, WI to William Wesley Peters and Svetlana Peters. Brandoch passed away on November 2, 2022, from complications of dementia, a disease he faced with courage and dignity. Brandoch was a child of Taliesin, the grandson of Olgivanna Lloyd Wright and...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

6 ways to give back and get involved in November

November has long been a month for giving back, a time when many families look for service opportunities ahead of the busy gift-giving season. There are no shortage of charitable drives and initiatives in the Madison area. Here are six to get you started. Madison Reading Project Community Book Drive.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Zolena E. Holton

Zolena E. Holton, age 97, passed away on Friday October 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Zoe was born on March 1, 1925 to John and Dena {Dillon) Anderson and grew up in Baraboo, WI. Graduating from high school during World War II, she took a wartime appointment in Washington, DC. She was united in marriage to Joseph E Holton on July 19, 1947 and they raised their family in Spring Green, WI.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

John Phillip Byington

John Phillip Byington passed away peacefully, at the age of 59, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, way too soon but is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. John was born on July 12, 1963, and was raised by his parents, Richard and Lorraine (Kiesow) Byjngton. John graduated from...
MADISON, WI

