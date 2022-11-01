Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Channel 3000
Badger safety John Torchio named a semifinalist for Bednarik Award
MADISON, Wis. — The Jewelry Thief is looking to snatch his biggest prize yet. Badger safety John Torchio was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday. The award is given each year to the best defensive player in college football. Torchio has been...
saturdaytradition.com
Jordan Davis reveals message from brother Johnny heading into 2022 season
Jordan Davis shared his words of encouragement to his brother Johnny before the start of the 2022 season. “This year he’s like: It’s your time, you just gotta ball out and do your thing,” said Jordan. His brother appreciated the words of encouragement and it fired him...
Channel 3000
Wisconsin volleyball earns new ranking, Franklin named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — After back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents, Wisconsin volleyball has been rewarded two-fold. At the team level, the Badgers move up two spots in the rankings, now 3rd in the AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. On the individual level, Sarah Franklin has been named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week.
Channel 3000
Dale M. Dunnigan
Dale M. Dunnigan, age 73, died on October 29, 2022. Dale is survived by her son Guy M. Hagen of Monument Colorado and brother Russel Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. Her parents were Doris and Russel (Butch) Emery of Mauston Wisconsin. She was close to many other family members including Betty Grainger and Linda Churchill of Wisconsin.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Channel 3000
Richard William “Rick” Stevenson
LODI – Richard W. “Rick” Stevenson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1954, in Poynette, the son of John and Myrna (Barden) Stevenson. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1973, Rick attended MATC earning his automotive technician degree. He married Charlotte Fulk on May 28, 1978, in South Whitley, IN. Rick and Char then moved to the family farm to assist in the operation of Stevenson Brothers Farms. He was a swine superintendent and fair board member of the Lodi Agricultural Fair and a past President of the Columbia County Pork Producers.
Channel 3000
Gertrude H. Field
Gertrude H. Field, age 95 of Stoughton, formerly of Monroe, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home. Gertrude was born on June 13, 1927 in a cheese factory in rural Argyle to Joseph and Bertha (Schmuckli) Kuster. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Louis A. Field on January 29, 1949 in Monroe. The couple farmed in the Monroe area until retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1978. Gertie loved spending time with her family and always looked forward to her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. She was an avid photographer and collected several hundred cameras throughout the years. She and Louis loved to travel with their camper, visiting all but two states.
Channel 3000
Frances A. Wilson
Frances A. Wilson, age 96 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home. She was born on October 21, 1926 in Long Beach, CA the daughter of Andrew and Fanny (Strock) Wilson. Frances received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Doctoral...
spectrumnews1.com
New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside
MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
Channel 3000
Brandoch Peters
Brandoch Peters was born on December 17, 1941, in Madison, WI to William Wesley Peters and Svetlana Peters. Brandoch passed away on November 2, 2022, from complications of dementia, a disease he faced with courage and dignity. Brandoch was a child of Taliesin, the grandson of Olgivanna Lloyd Wright and...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion, but what are the odds of actually winning?
MADISON, Wis. — While kids went door to door for candy on Halloween, adults went gas station to gas station in hopes of scoring another treat – or rather, a billion of them – winning the Powerball lottery. “To get lottery tickets, what else,” said Margaret Virtue, buying the first two tickets at a Speedway in Fitchburg, on her...
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
Channel 3000
6 ways to give back and get involved in November
November has long been a month for giving back, a time when many families look for service opportunities ahead of the busy gift-giving season. There are no shortage of charitable drives and initiatives in the Madison area. Here are six to get you started. Madison Reading Project Community Book Drive.
Channel 3000
Zolena E. Holton
Zolena E. Holton, age 97, passed away on Friday October 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Zoe was born on March 1, 1925 to John and Dena {Dillon) Anderson and grew up in Baraboo, WI. Graduating from high school during World War II, she took a wartime appointment in Washington, DC. She was united in marriage to Joseph E Holton on July 19, 1947 and they raised their family in Spring Green, WI.
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
Channel 3000
John Phillip Byington
John Phillip Byington passed away peacefully, at the age of 59, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, way too soon but is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. John was born on July 12, 1963, and was raised by his parents, Richard and Lorraine (Kiesow) Byjngton. John graduated from...
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
x1071.com
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
