Los Angeles, CA

Here are the numbers from Monday’s $1B Powerball drawing

By Travis Schlepp
 2 days ago

Check your tickets — are you the nation’s newest billionaire?

On Monday, the numbers were drawn in the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with 13 pulled as the Powerball.

The jackpot for Monday’s drawing was worth more than $1 billion, lottery officials said, after no jackpot winners were crowned during Saturday’s drawing.

Although no one won the jackpot, a ticket sold in Los Angeles hit five of the numbers, netting its owner more than $500,000.

The cash value for Monday’s drawing was estimated around $497.3 million.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone won; prize information is usually available about two hours of the drawing, officials said.

Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?

The person’s identity will remain unknown to lottery officials until they come forward. The store where any winning tickets were sold will also receive a nice chunk of change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

