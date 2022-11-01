ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Two arrested in Kennewick fatal shooting, one facing murder charge

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sO0sc_0itrvhmT00

PASCO – Authorities have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Kennewick last month.

Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland is facing a charge of murder. Rebecca Chavez, 31, of Pasco is facing a charge of rendering criminal assistance.

The two are accused in connection with the killing of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick.

On September 21, just after 10 p.m., authorities were called to the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue after a man was found unconscious.

The man, later identified as Pulido, was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives with the Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigations Division said they developed evidence against Barton-Owens through their investigation.

They said they worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office and were able to get an arrest warrant for Barton-Owens.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the US Marshal Task Force found Barton-Owens in Pasco and arrested him. He was brought to the Benton County Jail.

Chavez was with Barton-Owens at the time of his arrest and authorities arrested her. She was also brought to the Benton County Jail.

Benton-Owens and Chavez have not yet been charged in court and charges may change as the case develops.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
