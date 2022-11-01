ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Boy in stable condition after being shot in ankle

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukQdo_0itrvf1100

KDKA News Update PM: October 31, 2022 01:48

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle on Monday in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police received a ShotSpotter alert around 9 p.m. for shots fired in the 1200 block of Mohler St. Later, officials said a 14-year-old boy arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He is in stable condition.

Officials said the exact location of the shooting is not known at this time. Police are investigating.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Shot fired at detective in Swissvale

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A shot was fired at a Pittsburgh police detective in Swissvale on Wednesday evening, police said. According to police, detectives were in the area of Roslyn Street and Milligan Avenue conducting an investigation when a shot was fired at the detective. The detective was not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Construction flagger hit by driver who fled scene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A construction flagger was injured in a hit-and-run on Saw Mill Run Boulevard. Police and medics found the construction flagger conscious and alert after they were dispatched to Saw Mill Run Boulevard at Library Road for reports of a pedestrian hit just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the woman complained of knee pain and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The driver of the vehicle didn't stay at the scene. Police didn't release a description of the suspect's vehicle. Police are investigating. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Authorities searching for missing Penn Township man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A search is underway for a Westmoreland County man who vanished earlier this week.Nelson Lynch left his office in Pittsburgh on Tuesday around 3 p.m. and never made it back to his home in Penn Township.He also did not return to work on Wednesday.Lynch drives a 2008 Kia sedan that is beige with a black hood. He also has a scar on the left side of his chin.If you've seen him, you are urged to call 911.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Doctor charged in death of fellow doctor in Pine Township crash

PITTSBURGH — A medical professor is being charged Wednesday with the death of a fellow physician following a Pine Township car crash over the summer. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of Pittsburgh, is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, speeding and related counts connected to the Jul. 16 crash. The crash killed Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Service dog injured in Connellsville hit-and-run

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A service dog is recovering after being hit by a truck in Fayette County. The dog's owner says she wants justice since the driver never stopped and hasn't come forward since. Cindy Teets says she took her service dog out to the bathroom when an out-of-control pick-up truck crossed the center line and struck her dog, narrowly missing her."He's my best friend," she said. "He's made such a difference in my life."  Teets and her service dog Foxtrot have been inseparable since the moment they met two years ago. Teets was confined to a wheelchair for...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police arrest two suspects, searching for third in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two men are now behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in relation to a mass shooting on the North Side a few weeks ago. While two men are in custody, police are searching for a third in the shooting that left three people dead last month, with police believing the shooting was gang-related. According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 21-year-old Jaylone Hines was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting on Cedar AvenueRELATED: 3 people dead, another hospitalized after shooting on Pittsburgh's North SideThe complaint states that Hines is facing several charges, including attempted homicide,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh men have been charged in connection with a North Side shooting that killed three people. Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, have been charged and are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Betty Averytt, Jacquelyn Mihalic and John Hornezes Jr. were killed in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arson investigators consider 2nd Jeannette fire suspicious

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Arson investigators in Jeannette say a second fire that broke out earlier this week is now considered suspicious. The fire now considered suspicious was the smaller of the two and happened minutes before and right around the corner from the other one. Given that, officials are not ruling out they were connected.On Monday at about 2 in the afternoon, Jeannette firefighters say they responded to what was described as a small porch fire at a home on Lavelle Street. The home was vacant and burnt materials remain clearly visible at the scene. The blaze was considered...
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy