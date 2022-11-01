ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyne City, MI

Chiefs reach semifinals, but fall to Ramblers in Boyne City tourney

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

BOYNE CITY – In one last tournament right before districts, the Cheboygan volleyball team made its way to Boyne City and reached the semifinals of the Ramblers' home invitational on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Chiefs (26-10-6) finished with a 3-1-2 overall record, but ended up losing to potential district opponent Boyne City (10-25, 21-25) in two sets.

“Long day,” said Cheboygan coach Kris Jewell. “Hard-fought wins in pool play on a gorgeous sunny fall day that had passed, as it was now dark outside. Everything got the best of us. We fell apart in the first set. It seemed as though nothing was going right. We had a chat before the second set about how it was a new game, let that one go. We played a much better second set, yet still dropped the set 21-25.”

The Chiefs opened with a victory over Forest Area (25-15, 25-16) in pool play, then split with Inland Lakes (25-20, 18-25) in their next matchup.

“(Natalie) Wandrie did a nice job attacking down line, like she did on Thursday at the scrimmage (at Inland Lakes),” Jewell said. “We were better prepared for it. I thought that Ava (Bury) and Kenzie (Burt) did a nice job defending the line.”

The third match of the day saw the Chiefs earn a two-set triumph over the Clare Pioneers (25-21, 25-23) in what was a competitive clash.

Trailing 22-18 in the second, the Chiefs rallied behind a couple of kills from senior Lia Basanese to help cut the deficit to one. Despite falling behind 23-21, the Chiefs scored the next four points – which included kills from Basanese and freshman Makaela Steiner – to win the set and match.

In the next contest, Cheboygan earned a split against Charlevoix (25-20, 20-25), which saw Mya Collino and Burt, as well as Basanese, combine for eight kills in the first set.

As a result of Charlevoix and Cheboygan finishing as the fourth and fifth seeds out of 15 teams in pool play, the two squads immediately squared off again in a first-round bracket play clash.

The match ended up being a thriller as the Chiefs captured a come-from-behind three-set victory over the Rayders (20-25, 25-20, 18-16), which helped them advance to the semis against Boyne City.

In the showdown third set, both the Chiefs and Rayders were tied at 16-16. Steiner then delivered a terrific pass to Burt, who hammered home a kill to put Cheboygan in front by one. Collino gave the Chiefs the dramatic win with a kill on match point.

Steiner had a strong all-around day for the Chiefs, serving at 100 percent on 58 attempts. Steiner tallied 102 assists, 29 serving points, 15 kills, 50 digs and nine aces, while Basanese finished with 54 kills, and Collino registered 31 kills and four blocks. Senior libero Cassidy Jewell had a solid performance defensively with 77 digs. Burt served at 95 percent with 30 points and five aces, while also tallying 47 digs and 16 kills.

“It was some good competition to get us ready for districts this week,” Jewell said.

Cheboygan will travel to Kingsley to face Kalkaska in a 5:30 p.m. MHSAA Division 2 district semifinal match on Wednesday. The winner will meet the Kingsley-Boyne City semifinal winner in the championship match at Kingsley on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Chiefs reach semifinals, but fall to Ramblers in Boyne City tourney

Comments / 0

Related
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My Magic GR

The Lake That Appears…and Disappears: Presque Isle County, Michigan

This little body of water is found in Presque Isle County…the constant appearing and disappearing of this lake is what gave ‘Mystery Valley’ its name. The preserve where Mystery Valley sits is on 76 acres of land and is known as one of the largest ‘collapse valleys’ in Michigan. According to the Glossary of Karst Terminology, this type of valley is not formed by ever-flowing rivers, but by “the collapse of the roof of a cave, of an underlying cave, or of an overhanging ledge…A closed depression formed by the collapse of the roof of a cave.”
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market

What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
KINGSLEY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gaylord Continues to Rebuild After Tornado

Businesses and homeowners in Gaylord are still picking up the pieces from the devastating tornado that hit back in May and organizations are stepping up and doing what they can to help rebuild the community. “We did a call out even just like via social media and a lot of...
GAYLORD, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

More days of rain, snow predicted for this winter

Counties in northern Michigan are buying new equipment and hiring more full-time employees for an expected wetter-than-average winter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently predicted that the Great Lakes region will have more frequent precipitation than usual this winter. This is caused by the phenomenon La Niña. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
thefabricator.com

Daifuku North America opens Michigan manufacturing plant

Daifuku North America Holding Co. has announced the grand opening of its new, $26 million manufacturing plant in Boyne City, Mich. The 225,000-sq.-ft. facility, operated by Jervis B. Webb Co., a Daifuku North America subsidiary, combines the operations of the previous Boyne City, Harbor Springs, and Pellston plants under one roof.
BOYNE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Cyclist Killed In Old Mission Crash

A Traverse City cyclist was killed in a collision on Center Road on Old Mission Peninsula Monday morning. The victim, 63-year-old Katherine Hardy, died at the scene of the accident after being struck by a southbound vehicle. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Center Road...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Gaylord community leaders give updates on economy, tornado recovery

It’s been almost six months since Gaylord endured a devastating EF-3 tornado. While the immediate danger is long past, recovery is ongoing for many families and businesses. Local leaders met Wednesday at the Otsego Resort for the Gaylord Chamber of Commerce annual State of the Community Breakfast. They mostly focused on good news relating to tourism growth and infrastructure projects.
GAYLORD, MI
Old Mission Gazette

Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend

It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
OLD MISSION, MI
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy