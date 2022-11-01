ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

Clear Creek Amana volleyball gets biggest treat on Halloween after surviving thriller against Marion

By Raven Moore, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8Bpe_0itrucGD00

The Clear Creek Amana volleyball team faced the ultimate Halloween scare on Monday night when its state quarterfinal match against Marion was its first of the season to go into five sets.

Undaunted, the Clippers proved that they could handle the fear by clawing their way to a 3-2 win over the Wolves at Xtream Arena in Coralville (19-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8).

What made the win even sweeter was knowing that it came against the team that ended CCA's WaMaC Conference championship hopes.

"That loss lit a fire under us," Clear Creek Amana junior Sam Schrage said. "We really wanted to show them and everyone else that we could beat them."

How did the Clippers avoid getting spooked?

The following takeaways explain:

Wins feel better when you have to work for them

As evidenced by the score, no part of Monday night's match was easy for the Clippers.

From having to overcome a 2-1 deficit to having to find a second wind in the fifth set, the Clippers gave all that they had to advance to the state semifinals.

Would it have been easier to get the sweep? Sure, but Clippers coach Jackie Clubb said that it would not have been as satisfying.

"We had not gone into five sets yet, so we knew that was a possibility going into this match," Clubb said. "We made adjustments and they made adjustments, so it was good to see that we did what we needed to do to be able to go set for set with Marion. I am super proud of this team."

By battling through adversity, the Clippers not only grew stronger bonds, but proved to everyone that they more than deserved their place in the tournament.

Sam Schrage is flashing at the right time

One of the most balanced teams in the state, it is difficult to tell just which Clipper is going to shine on a given night.

While the usual suspect is junior Bliss Beck, her teammates have a habit of surprising teams with standout performances of their own.

This time, it was Sam Schrage, who had a knack for making big plays whenever her team needed them.

She ended the night with a block and 10 kills, which was tied for the third-most on the team.

Saving one of her best performances for the biggest stage of her career, Schrage said she knew she had to make something happen, no matter the circumstances.

"I knew coming in that I was not going to be the tallest player on the court," Schrage said. "But I still worked with what I had, and I am happy to know that I did as well as I did."

So, what comes next?

After getting a measure of revenge against the Wolves, CCA has a chance to do the same against the North Scott Lancers on Wednesday.

The Lancers got the better of them during the regular season when the teams squared off during the Clear Creek Amana Invitational.

This time, in a new environment and playing for higher stakes, the Clippers could make the Lancers the next school they check off of their redemption list.

To do that, Clubb said her team has to continue to make necessary adjustments.

"We have to make adjustments to face their big hitters," Clubb said. "They are a team that plays great defense all the time, so we have to be prepared for that. Also, we have to come in rested and recovered from (Monday's) game."

They will try their luck at noon Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI reveals who will win between Iowa and Purdue in Week 10

Iowa and Purdue are going to be meeting on the gridiron in Week 10. It will be a Charlie Jones reunion on Saturday. Jones has been on fire since leaving the Iowa program via the transfer portal. He leads all Purdue wideouts with 840 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. Purdue is 5-3 through eight games.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
98.1 KHAK

This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?

The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Look Back to When Lions Lived at Brucemore in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

The Brucemore mansion in Cedar Rapids has a storied history and famous residents, some of which had very large voices. In 1906, George and Irene Douglas traded homes with Brucemore's (known at the time as either Sinclair Mansion or Fairhome) first owner, Carol Sinclair. Sinclair got the Douglas' 2nd Avenue home, along with cash, and the Douglas family took ownership of the huge mansion on what is now 1st Avenue. The Douglas' would rename the home Brucemore, a name derived from George Bruce Douglas' middle name and his Scottish descent.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident

An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One injured in afternoon shooting in SW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive Southwest, police said. Officers arrested Taylor Deres, 36 of Cedar Rapids later in the day and charged him with willful injury and use of a dangerous weapon. Cedar Rapids Police Department say...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
WATERLOO, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated

According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Popular Cedar Rapids Food Truck is Going to Have Its Own Restaurant

We have good news for fans of Coyle's Hibachi Chef! The popular food truck is going to have its own permanent location in Cedar Rapids!. Coyle's Hibachi Chef has been serving customers on Center Point Road near The Blind Pig since late 2021. Whenever I drive by the parking lot its stationed at, there is almost always a line of customers waiting to order their food. I haven't tried it yet, but I've heard nothing but good things from people who have! The food truck currently has a 5-star rating on Facebook, with over 60 positive reviews.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
MANCHESTER, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

1K+
Followers
913
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy