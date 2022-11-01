Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Celebrates Independence Day: Tuesday Night Pow Wow - P76
Red Lake Celebrates Independence Day: Tuesday Night Pow Wow. Red Lake Independence Day Celebration Singing Contest. 1st place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament Champs, Gary Proudchief and Deon Pierre. 2nd place Red Lake Independence Day Moccasin Tournament, Charles Grolla, Phil Grolla and Christopher Michael Kangas. 3rd place Red Lake...
redlakenationnews.com
IN CELEBRATION OF NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH, RED LAKE SCHOOLS WILL BE REPRESENTING INDIGENOUS ARTISTS AND CULTURE
RED LAKE SCHOOLS WILL BE REPRESENTING OUR INDIGENOUS ARTISTS AND CULTURE BY:. • ROCKING OUR RIBBON SHIRTS & SKIRTS: NOVEMBER 6TH-12TH. WE INVITE ALL STAFF, STUDENTS, AND PARENTS TO PARTICIPATE, IN AND OUT OF SCHOOL, TO SHOW YOUR PRIDE AND REPRESENT FOR NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH!
redlakenationnews.com
Burn restrictions in place for Hubbard, Becker, Beltrami, Wadena and Cass counties
As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is restricting open burning "due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota," according to a news release. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth,...
fox9.com
Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
Minnesota’s Longest Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show Announces Opening Date
The holidays are all about traditions and one of my favorites is checking out the Kiwanis Holiday Lights with my family. Each year, we layer up with lots of warm clothing and load up in the car to travel to Minnesota's longest drive-thru Christmas light show. I took my family...
KEYC
Minnesota DNR issues multi-county burn ban
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a multi-county burn ban Wednesday due to dry conditions and high winds in many parts of the state. According to the DNR, the following counties are under the burn ban:. Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue...
redlakenationnews.com
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announces book giveaway for educators and libraries during Native American Heritage Month
Prior Lake, Minn. — In honor of the beginning of Native American Heritage Month, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC), through its Understand Native Minnesota campaign, is sponsoring a large-scale book giveaway of “Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults” and a series of events in Minnesota this week with its author Monique Gray Smith.
redlakenationnews.com
In third year without police in schools, St. Paul district deepens new approaches to safety
Three years into life without school resource officers, St. Paul Public Schools has upped deployment of its student-friendly liaisons and embarked on an effort to reduce violence in the secondary schools. Thirty-eight school support liaisons now walk hallways and drive streets in the state's second-largest district - more than twice...
redlakenationnews.com
Mayors call for federal assistance as Mississippi River reaches record lows
Mayors along the Mississippi River are asking for more federal help as the drought that has plagued the nation's water superhighway in recent weeks drags on. City leaders shared wide-ranging impacts of dry conditions at a Tuesday news conference hosted by the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, from barge slowdowns to water main breaks caused by shifting dry ground.
mprnews.org
Big fish: Monster muskie of Mille Lacs nets new Minnesota record
A Princeton, Minn., man caught a nearly 5-foot muskellunge in Mille Lacs Lake in June before taking a picture and a measurement and tossing it back. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources on Monday confirmed the length is a new catch-and-release record. Eric Bakke’s muskie came in at 58 1/4...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota DNR urges hunters to plan ahead for hunting opener
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota firearm deer hunting opener kicks off this Saturday and the DNR is reminding hunters to plan ahead. According to the DNR, more than 400,000 hunters will participate in the firearm season. The DNR stated the deer populations are abundant and faring well this...
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud to Buy Back Parcel of Land Sold to Arctic Cat
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is getting ready to buy back a piece of land sold to Artic Cat Inc. after an expansion project never materialized. The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority sold Arctic Cat around 18 acres of land in the I-94 industrial park to develop a manufacturing/testing facility in September 2016. In early 2017, the company was sold to Textron, and the development project was canceled.
Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
740thefan.com
Weekly Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Nov 1, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers and duck hunters on Lake of the Woods. Preparations are underway for the deer season. Violations for the week included angling with an extra line, leaving a blind in a wildlife management area overnight, shooting an overlimit of hen mallards, and trespass. CO Corey...
boreal.org
Polluted Lands Persist on Leech Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota
DARREN THOMPSON - Native News Online - October 31, 2022. For nearly 40 years, a 275-acre parcel of land in Cass Lake on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota has been contaminated, and those responsible have largely stalled its cleanup. The St. Regis Paper Company site is a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota District 4B House Candidate Lynn Halmrast looking to tackle "significant issues" in mental health, substance use, and education
(St. Paul, MN) -- A mental health professional and small business owner is looking to represent Minnesota's District 4B if elected this November in the General Election. Lynn Halmrast joined WDAY Midday to share details about his candidacy, his plans if elected to the position, and his vow to work across the aisle on bipartisan issues. Halmrast says he is not your typical politician, saying he is running because he was literally called to do it.
redlakenationnews.com
Bird flu infects Iowa egg farm with 1 million chickens
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa agriculture officials said Monday that another commercial egg farm in the state has been infected with bird flu, the first commercial farm case identified since April, when a turkey farm was infected. The latest case is in Wright County in north central Iowa about 80...
One dead after shooting outside home in St. Paul
One person is dead after a shooting in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood Tuesday night. The incident was reported around 10 p.m., with a 911 caller saying there were "people with guns were outside of their home" on the 600 block of Preble Street, with shots fired 30 seconds later, according to St. Paul PD.
redlakenationnews.com
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
