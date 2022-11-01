Read full article on original website
American Rescue Plan funded writing fellowship for ‘non-binary’ 13-year-olds, Muslim jazz series in NYC
Thousands in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds went to dozens of humanities projects in New York that are seemingly unrelated to COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
nativenewsonline.net
That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture
Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
newbooksnetwork.com
Religion and Race in American History
If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
A Republican Senator Is Being Called "Ignorant" For His Racist Comments About Enslaved People's Descendants
The racist comment from Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was delivered at a Trump rally over the weekend.
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
KEPR
Dozens of local immigrants sworn in as new U.S. citizens
RICHLAND, Wash. — Dozens of local immigrants from 11 different countries are now new U.S. citizens. A judge swore in 28 local immigrants who have been working towards their citizenship on Tuesday at the United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Richland. The new citizens come from Mexico, Netherlands,...
‘Evil and unforgivable’ – Descendants of last U.S. slave ship financier speak out on family’s past
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.”. In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s...
Reclaiming The Day: What You Should Know About Indigenous Peoples' Day
Biden first issued a proclamation recognizing the day in 2021.
All Pueblo Council of Governors leadership meet with New Zealand diplomats for historic introductory session
News Release All Pueblo Council of Governors Earlier this week, All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG) Chairman Mark Mitchell – former Governor of Tesuque Pueblo and Vice Chairman Jerome Lucero — former Governor of Zia Pueblo welcomed diplomats from the New Zealand Embassy to Washington D.C. to ...
nativenewsonline.net
“Woke” Non-Natives Should Stop Playing to Indian Stereotypes
White people undermine the Cayuga Nation by impeding our sovereign right to self-determination. Guest Opinion. Ask most people to picture a Native American and a distinct image will inevitably come to mind. Maybe it’s a Disney character, sports mascot, or wooden figure outside of a cigar store. They’re almost certainly wearing a feathered headdress or face paint, carrying a tomahawk, or hunting buffalo with a bow and arrow. If this is your mental image of a “real” Native American, you are seeing a stereotype.
Column: 'Eye-popping' new survey on Americans' acceptance of political violence should be a wake-up call to leaders
"Support for political violence, even by people who won't engage in it themselves, creates a climate of acceptance that makes it easy for people to go ahead and commit violence," said Garen Wintemute, the author of the UC Davis study.
Behind the vocal Asian American minority railing against affirmative action
As the Supreme Court weighs two high-profile cases challenging affirmative action, a vocal minority of Asian Americans continues to influence public debate. Though 69% of Asian Americans support affirmative action, factors like pressurized school systems in Asia, the immigrant condition and a lack of firsthand knowledge of U.S.’s racial history fuel the opposition, experts said.
Lost John Steinbeck essay about American democracy published
An article by John Steinbeck about American democracy, written 70 years ago, will be published in English for the first time this week. The piece, titled How About McCarthyism? was originally published in 1954 in French in Le Figaro Littéraire, although Steinbeck wrote it in English. The piece is being published in English in the Strand Magazine, a US-based print magazine that publishes short fiction, articles and interviews.
Miressi calls militia flag ‘American’
NORWALK, Conn. — Daniel Miressi, a Republican seeking to unseat State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), is calling Twitter remarks made by an active Norwalk Democrat “a desperate attempt to distract people from the issues in Norwalk to have them believe the ridiculous narrative that being a Republican means you want an insurrection.”
Could Spanish Be an American Language?
For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
Is America ready to trade democracy for cheap gas? That's fascism in a nutshell
This recent New York Times headline offers a perfect prospective epitaph for America's ailing democracy and its potential imminent demise: "Voters See Democracy in Peril, but Saving It Isn't a Priority." The details are grim. Voters "overwhelmingly believe American democracy is under threat, but seem remarkably apathetic about that danger,"...
Seeing politics clearly: a rural perspective
Those of us who spend our lives immersed in the outdoors eventually learn a simple truth: A lack of awareness puts an animal’s continued existence at risk. In the most basic of equations, awareness equals life. It’s true for the hunted — the deer invariably relies on its keen...
EatingWell
There's a Movement to Revitalize Indigenous Cuisines and Knowledge—Here's Why That Matters
The re-indigenization of Native American cuisine through the use of Traditional Ecological Knowledge, the flourishing of Indigenous foods and the celebration of Native chefs and cooks are just a few tools to promote better health. It's cloudy today as I write this at my home outside of Santa Fe, New...
