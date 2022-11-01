ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

nativenewsonline.net

That Indian Princess Costume is Not Honoring Native Culture

Guest Opinion. Systemic racism comes in many forms, and one way it is popularly seen is in undignified, mass-produced Halloween Indian costumes. This blatant disregard for Indigenous peoples and their (very different) cultures is disrespectful and offensive. Wearing of these costumes is a sign of the overall acceptance of cultural...
newbooksnetwork.com

Religion and Race in American History

If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
The Jewish Press

Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism

There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
KEPR

Dozens of local immigrants sworn in as new U.S. citizens

RICHLAND, Wash. — Dozens of local immigrants from 11 different countries are now new U.S. citizens. A judge swore in 28 local immigrants who have been working towards their citizenship on Tuesday at the United States Courthouse and Federal Building in Richland. The new citizens come from Mexico, Netherlands,...
nativenewsonline.net

“Woke” Non-Natives Should Stop Playing to Indian Stereotypes

White people undermine the Cayuga Nation by impeding our sovereign right to self-determination. Guest Opinion. Ask most people to picture a Native American and a distinct image will inevitably come to mind. Maybe it’s a Disney character, sports mascot, or wooden figure outside of a cigar store. They’re almost certainly wearing a feathered headdress or face paint, carrying a tomahawk, or hunting buffalo with a bow and arrow. If this is your mental image of a “real” Native American, you are seeing a stereotype.
NBC News

Behind the vocal Asian American minority railing against affirmative action

As the Supreme Court weighs two high-profile cases challenging affirmative action, a vocal minority of Asian Americans continues to influence public debate. Though 69% of Asian Americans support affirmative action, factors like pressurized school systems in Asia, the immigrant condition and a lack of firsthand knowledge of U.S.’s racial history fuel the opposition, experts said.
The Guardian

Lost John Steinbeck essay about American democracy published

An article by John Steinbeck about American democracy, written 70 years ago, will be published in English for the first time this week. The piece, titled How About McCarthyism? was originally published in 1954 in French in Le Figaro Littéraire, although Steinbeck wrote it in English. The piece is being published in English in the Strand Magazine, a US-based print magazine that publishes short fiction, articles and interviews.
Nancy on Norwalk

Miressi calls militia flag ‘American’

NORWALK, Conn. — Daniel Miressi, a Republican seeking to unseat State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), is calling Twitter remarks made by an active Norwalk Democrat “a desperate attempt to distract people from the issues in Norwalk to have them believe the ridiculous narrative that being a Republican means you want an insurrection.”
Amancay Tapia

Could Spanish Be an American Language?

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
Salon

Is America ready to trade democracy for cheap gas? That's fascism in a nutshell

This recent New York Times headline offers a perfect prospective epitaph for America's ailing democracy and its potential imminent demise: "Voters See Democracy in Peril, but Saving It Isn't a Priority." The details are grim. Voters "overwhelmingly believe American democracy is under threat, but seem remarkably apathetic about that danger,"...
The Hill

Seeing politics clearly: a rural perspective

Those of us who spend our lives immersed in the outdoors eventually learn a simple truth: A lack of awareness puts an animal’s continued existence at risk. In the most basic of equations, awareness equals life. It’s true for the hunted — the deer invariably relies on its keen...
