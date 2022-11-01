ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Families pack downtown for trick-or-treating

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Thanks to the rain, Halloween was damp and soggy all across the Tri-State, but that didn’t stop trick-or-treaters from hitting the streets.

There were crowds of people in downtown Henderson earlier Monday, dressed in costume and getting candy from local businesses. Some kids say it’s their favorite spot to go on Halloween.

“I think it should be like a whole week. And so should Christmas,” one child tells us. “You know? All of it should be like a whole week. Every holiday.”

A lot of families say downtown Henderson was just their first stop of the night.

