ESPN
Ryan forces OT, Lakers rally for 120-117 win over Pelicans
LOS ANGELES -- — Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season.
NBA insider: ‘It wouldn’t surprise me if [the Miami Heat] consider moving [Tyler] Herro back to the bench’
When the Miami Heat signed guard Tyler Herro to a four-year deal worth $130 million, the assumption was that he would be a mainstay in the team’s starting lineup for the foreseeable future. While Herro has been in the starting lineup in the 2022-23 regular season so far, NBA...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Cavs takeaways: C's defense couldn't stop Mitchell, Garland late
The Cleveland Cavaliers have beaten the Boston Celtics twice over the last week, and both games required overtime. The Cavs overcame a double-digit deficit and made more clutch plays than the Celtics in the fourth quarter and OT to secure a 114-113 victory Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jaylen...
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Ja Morant shows solidarity with Jordan Poole about dribbling violations
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant shared an honest reaction to referees calling three dribbling violations on Jordan Poole in Tuesday night’s contest vs. the Heat.
Pitt Secondary Took North Carolina Collapse Personally
The Pitt Panthers secondary took their poor play late against North Carolina hard.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Klay Thompson starting on Tuesday, Jordan Poole coming off the bench
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Thompson will return to the starting lineup on Tuesday with Jordan Poole moving back to the bench. Our models expect Thompson to play 30.2 minutes against the Heat. Thompson's Tuesday projection includes...
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
ESPN
Charlotte faces Memphis, looks to end road skid
Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5-3, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits Memphis looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. Memphis went 6-6 overall with a 30-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score...
Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction
Everything you need to know about the South's Oldest Rivalry between UVA and UNC on Saturday in Charlottesville
