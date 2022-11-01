Read full article on original website
redlakenationnews.com
Burn restrictions in place for Hubbard, Becker, Beltrami, Wadena and Cass counties
As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is restricting open burning "due to increased wildfire risk from dry conditions across much of Minnesota," according to a news release. The burning restrictions apply in the following counties: Aitkin, Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth,...
lptv.org
GOP Gov. Candidate Jensen Holds Rally in Brainerd, Running Mate Birk Visits Bemidji
Scott Jensen, GOP hopeful for Minnesota Governor, and Matt Birk, who is running as a Republican for Lt. Governor, made trips around the Lakeland viewing area on Tuesday on their “Heal Minnesota” tour ahead of next week’s general election. Jensen brought his campaign to Brainerd, where he...
lptv.org
Risk Level Three Predatory Offender Moved to Bemidji
The Bemidji Police Department has issued a Notification of Relocation in Minnesota regarding a Risk Level Three Predatory Offender that has recently moved to the Bemidji area. Authorities state that Micheal Warren Smith, 37, became a resident of Bemidji on October 26th and is currently living near Mississippi Ave. Smith...
WDIO-TV
Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend
voiceofalexandria.com
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 2, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Eric Floyd Shepard, 39, of Longville, for Exceeding the Speed Limit by over ten mph. Anthony Richard Wiley, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 1st-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 11/1/2022 – At...
redlakenationnews.com
BSU Business Administration professor Dr. Kelly La Venture given prestigious Fulbright award
Bemidji, Minn. – The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board awarded Dr. Kelly La Venture, associate professor of business administration at Bemidji State University, with a Fulbright Specialist Program award for her recent work promoting entrepreneurship in Cambodia. La Venture was selected by the Young...
redlakenationnews.com
Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson
February 25, 1985 ~ October 28, 2022 (age 37) Colin "Kenny" Kenneth Hanson, age 37, "Be ba'kum e goo naan" meaning "He Walks in the Woods, He's Hard to Catch and Hard to See" of the Bear Clan and from Cass Lake, Minnesota began his journey to the spirit world on Friday, October 28th, 2022, from Cass Lake, MN.
KNOX News Radio
3 hurt, 1 seriously, in Beltrami Co. rollover
Three people were injured – one seriously — in a one-vehicle rollover early today (Thu) in Beltrami County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after midnight on Highway 89 northwest of Bemidji. A northbound SUV lost control and rolled into a ditch. A passenger, 50-year-old...
boreal.org
Northern Minnesota woman who said she was "burning a witch" pleads guilty to murder and arson
A woman who claimed she was "burning a witch" when she set fire to a camper in Itasca County over the summer has pleaded guilty to murder and arson. Crystal Wilson, 42, pleaded guilty in Itasca County District Court on Monday to second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson. She faces up to 37 years in prison.
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested
The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing this past week is believed to have been discovered, with authorities under the impression that he was murdered. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of Bryce Brogle, 23, has been found. He was reported missing Oct. 28, two days after the reporting party said he left a home in Center Township and had gone to a storage unit that was being rented by another man in Crow Wing County.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
valleynewslive.com
