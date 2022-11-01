LCAC to present, ‘Noises Off’ in two-weekend event

The Lawrence County Arts Council will present its fall production, “Noises Off,” on Friday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, Nov. 6 and Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 13 in the auditorium at Lawrenceville High School. Shown above, during a recent rehearsal, are, from left: Vince Dill, Jamie Cox, David Atkins and Elyse Dill. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults and can be purchased at the door.

The Lawrence County Arts Council has been preparing its fall production, “Noises Off” for the past few months and now opening weekend has arrived.

“Noises Off” will be presented on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Lawrenceville High School auditorium.

The three act play begins when the curtain opens to only hours before the opening of a British adult farce, “Nothing On.” The actors are attempting to run through a dress rehearsal.

The play then follows the group one month into the tour and shows all the backstage and personal happenings that occur when the play is being performed.

The final act has the audience watching the company putting on the last, deteriorated performance of, “Nothing On,” seven weeks later.

The cast includes: Jamie Lankford as Dotty Otley (as Mrs. Clackett); Nick Weger as Lloyd Dallas; Samuel J. Mikeworth as Garry Lejeune (as Roger Tramplemain); Elyse Dill as Brooke Ashton (as Vicki); Mireya Molina as Poppy Norton-Taylor; David Atkins as Frederick Fellowes (as Phillip Brent/Sheikh); Jamie Cox as Belinda Blair (as Flavia Brent); Harry Loeb as Tim Allgood; and Vince Dill as Selsdon Mowbray (as burglar).

The play is directed by Jan Loeb with assistant directors being Ann Atkins, Vince Dill and Julia LaRoche-New.

The set was designed by Jan Loeb and the set engineering team included, Mike Preston, Bill Leib, Mike Akers and the building crew.

The costumes were designed by Elyse Dill, Cyndi Hays-Morris and Jan Loeb.

The sound is being operated by Kyle Davis and Joe and Nicki Burkhardt are on lighting. Mike Preston is handling special effects.

Publicity is done by Jamie Cox, Elaine Goins and Amy McClure.

This show uses moderate profanity and adult themes.

Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults and can be purchased at the door. The Unit 20 Music Boosters will be selling concessions at each show.

The LCAC has planned its spring production, “9 to 5, the Musical,” for March 17-19 and March 24-26. Auditions will be held the week of Dec. 12. Dates and times for auditions will be announced soon.

For more information about the LCAC, email LawrenceCountyArtsCouncil@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page, Lawrence County Arts Council.