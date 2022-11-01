MSSU Women’s Basketball Preps for Season Opener in Exhibition against Wichita State

Tuesday night, the MSSU Women’s Basketball team will travel up to Wichita to take on Wichita State in an exhibition game to open their 2022-23 season.

They have a lot of talent coming back and the expectations are certainly high for these ladies.

They bring back 9 players from last year’s team including 4 starters like MIAA Player of the Year Lacy Stokes and 2nd Team Players, Guard Amaya Johns and Center Madi Stokes.

The Lions are looking to take the success they had last year after going 24-7 and finishing with a 19-3 conference record and carry it over into this season. And these coaches and players are certainly excited.

Coach Ressel said, “Well it is. It’s an experience for our kids going to play a Division one school. Their athleticism, their size that they’re gonna put on the floor is gonna be a little different than what we’ll see most of the year. So, it’s just excitement. Division one atmosphere. I think they’ll have a good crowd like they did last year. Does a great job with them and just the experience itself for our kids to go over there and play against a division one school is excitement enough, and just hopefully we can compete a little bit.”

Lacy Stokes said, “We’re beyond excited. I think we’ve all been looking forward to this day since the end of last year. After that last game, I think everybody was ready just to get back out here because, we learned a lot last year and we became a new team last year and I’m so excited to see what our girls are gonna do this year. “

Madi Stokes said, “It’s feeling excited, like I feel like ever since our last game last year, we were ready to start again. We’ve really put in the work, because we wanna be better than we were last year and I really feel like we’re gonna be better.”

Missouri Southern will tip-off against Wichita State tomorrow at 6 p.m.

