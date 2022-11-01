Former CCSO deputy, Alonzo McFadden, has been arrested and charged with a felony DUI that led to the death of one person in Bishopville, SC. The accident occurred on October 1 when McFadden, who was driving alone, swerved out of his lane and had a head-on collision with another vehicle that contained one occupant.

