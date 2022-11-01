Read full article on original website
Retired Darlington County sheriff honored as inductee in S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina were honored Wednesday as inductees into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. The ceremony recognized eight officers for their meritorious service and outstanding contribution to law enforcement in South Carolina. The list of inductees included Darlington County’s own retired Sheriff W. Glenn Campell.
Suspect arrested after Florence County deputies respond to break-in in progress
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after Florence County deputies were called to a break-in in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to New Hope Road in Coward for a break-in in progress but the suspect had left by the time they arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
Manhunt leads to suspect wanted for kicking in door at Florence Co. home, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested following a manhunt Wednesday afternoon in the New Hope Road area of the Coward community, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man kicked in a door to a home. He added a manhunt quickly got underway...
Marion County law enforcement receives $300K to help buy much-needed equipment
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Law enforcement agencies in Marion County received new funding to help buy equipment to keep their communities safer. South Carolina state Rep. Lucas Atkinson and state Sen. Kent Williams presented law enforcement officers with a check for $300,000. The money will be used to...
Local woman upset after Horry Co. auditor launches investigation on sister's car tags
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — ABC15 News is working for you, after a viewer reached out because they received a notice from the Horry County Auditor's Office about a car with out-of-state tags parked at her home. Her concern was that the notice was for her sister's car, and...
Myrtle Beach man caught, jailed for stealing from Horry County Solid Waste Authority
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is in custody after being caught with $40,000 worth of property stolen from the Horry County government. The Horry County Police Department said 34-year-old Christopher George Boone was captured on surveillance video just after midnight on Aug. 8, breaking into the Horry County Solid Waste Authority in Conway.
Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide. David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed […]
Darlington County deputies make arrest in drug investigation, seize drugs, 6 guns
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant Wednesday which lead to the arrest of a man and the seizure of drugs and multiple guns. Deputies searched a home off Timmonsville Highway in the Florence area of Darlington County when they discovered seven clear plastic...
Retired preacher died in Fayetteville house fire trying to rescue pets, fire chief confirms
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who died in a house fire overnight has been identified as a retired preacher. The Stoney Point Fire Department confirmed to CBS 17 that 74-year-old Gene Miller was found dead in the 6400 block of Windy Creek Way late Tuesday night. According...
Horry Co. deputies searching for man accused of threatening life of public official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a man accused of threatening the life of a public official in Horry County. Daniel Quinton Grisset, 36, is wanted for failure to appear, threatening the life of a public official, unlawful communication and unlawful use of 911. Officials said...
Suspects accused of break-ins, shooting at Robeson County deputies arrested
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning in Robeson County are now in custody. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday. The suspects were not immediately identified, but more information is expected later. According to authorities, a deputy’s...
Former CCSO deputy faces felony DUI charges
Former CCSO deputy, Alonzo McFadden, has been arrested and charged with a felony DUI that led to the death of one person in Bishopville, SC. The accident occurred on October 1 when McFadden, who was driving alone, swerved out of his lane and had a head-on collision with another vehicle that contained one occupant.
Sheriff: man arrested in connection with Wednesday shooting death
ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested for first degree murder in Robeson county. That is according to a post on Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ Facebook page. Jordan Floyd was arrested in connection with the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67, of St. Pauls. Floyd is also charged with discharging a […]
‘A joyous day’: Beloved Surfside Beach restaurant receives building permit after destructive fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular Surfside Beach restaurant made a major step in its rebuilding process after it was heavily damaged in a fire over the summer. Neal and Pam’s announced on Tuesday it officially has a building permit. “We are crying tears of joy over...
Florence community seeking help from city to improve neighborhood
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some neighbors in and around North McQueen Street in the Northwest community of Florence are asking city leaders to help them clean up their community. Kimberly Mitchell said she grew up in the community and it was always a place that was attractive and home...
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant. Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.
Robeson Gunmen Sought
A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
