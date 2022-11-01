ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WMBF

Retired Darlington County sheriff honored as inductee in S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina were honored Wednesday as inductees into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. The ceremony recognized eight officers for their meritorious service and outstanding contribution to law enforcement in South Carolina. The list of inductees included Darlington County’s own retired Sheriff W. Glenn Campell.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating Florence home invasion involving weapon

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a home invasion around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Stackley Street in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said it was two men who entered the home, one of them had a gun.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Former CCSO deputy faces felony DUI charges

Former CCSO deputy, Alonzo McFadden, has been arrested and charged with a felony DUI that led to the death of one person in Bishopville, SC. The accident occurred on October 1 when McFadden, who was driving alone, swerved out of his lane and had a head-on collision with another vehicle that contained one occupant.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Florence community seeking help from city to improve neighborhood

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some neighbors in and around North McQueen Street in the Northwest community of Florence are asking city leaders to help them clean up their community. Kimberly Mitchell said she grew up in the community and it was always a place that was attractive and home...
FLORENCE, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Robeson Gunmen Sought

A group of thieves hit five stores in Robeson County early Monday morning, then fended off deputies in a running gun battle on I-74. Deputies withdrew from the chase after the suspects began weaving in and out of traffic while firing at deputies and other vehicles, according to the Robeson Sheriff’s Office. Two patrol cars were struck, but no one was injured.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

