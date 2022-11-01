ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant scores 37, short-handed Memphis Grizzlies struggle in blowout loss to Utah Jazz

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
There was no love lost.

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, an all-time Memphis Grizzlies great, was dribbling up the floor in the third quarter when a familiar face picked him up. His former teammate, Dillon Brooks, cut him off near the halfcourt line as both players fell to the floor and Brooks was called for a foul. Brooks got up, stepped over Conley and picked up a technical foul.

For a moment, that play gave the sluggish Grizzlies momentum and an energy boost, but it did the same for Conley.

Conley made three 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Jazz pulled away and defeated the Grizzlies 121-105 on Monday night at Vivint Arena.

Memphis (4-3) played short-handed while Conley, who sat out Saturday's game against the Grizzlies with rest, returned and made his presence felt. Seven-footer Lauri Markkanen continued to give Memphis trouble by shooting over smaller defenders while an injured Jaren Jackson Jr. could only cheer on his Grizzlies teammates from the bench.

Here are some takeaways from the game against Utah (6-2).

Lineup changes

The Grizzlies got Ja Morant back, but it came at a cost. Desmond Bane (left ankle) missed his first game this season, and Jake LaRavia (non-Covid illness) missed his second consecutive game. Bane had scored 30 or more points in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. LaRavia has the best 3-point percentage among rookies with at least 15 attempts. John Konchar started in place of Bane while Kennedy Chandler, Xavier Tillman Sr. and David Roddy saw increased minutes for the second straight game. Memphis was without at least four players that could be in the rotation when the team is at full strength.

Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke each left the game during the third quarter. Adams exited when he fell to the floor after being fouled by Kelly Olynyk. Bally Sports reported that Adams suffered a jaw injury before. Clarke had a towel draped over his hand, but he quickly returned to the bench. Neither player returned to the game.

The blowout loss allowed two-way players Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Vince Williams Jr. to get playing time in the final 4:40.

Morant finished with 37 points.

Sloppy basketball

The first sign that things wouldn't be pretty came when Brooks, a career 79.9% free-throw shooter, missed his first three free throws. Then Clarke missed two, and Kennedy Chandler missed his first attempt before getting a friendly roll on his second.

The uncharacteristic mistakes continued when Tyus Jones, the NBA's assists-to-turnover ratio leader the past four seasons, had two turnovers in the second quarter. Add in Adams and Santi Aldama missing shots around the rim against Utah guards, and it was a sloppy night for the Grizzlies.

The amount of missing players took a toll. No Bane and LaRavia hurt shooting, and having Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ziaire Williams back from injury would have been helpful as shot creators outside of Morant and Brooks.

The Grizzlies led 34-31 before being outscored 30-10 to close the first half. Outside of Morant and Brooks, no starter scored more than four points in the first three quarters. The Grizzlies missed 19 free throws on 42 attempts.

Ja Morant carries load

Morant scored 21 of the 44 Grizzlies points in the first half. He made his only 3-pointer, attacked the basket and added in a crossover midrange jumper. Outside of Morant, the Grizzlies shot 2-for-9 on free throws in the first half, and 9-for-31 from the field. That usage carried over to the third quarter, too. Morant had 36 of the 74 Grizzlies points through three quarters, but it was nowhere near enough. Morant finished with 37 points, and Brooks added 19. The rest of the starters combined for nine points on 4-for-19 shooting.

After two encouraging games, the bench struggled with Tillman and Chandler playing alongside Jones, Roddy and Clarke. Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley provided Utah a scoring boost off the bench when reserves on the Grizzlies struggled to score.

What's Next

Memphis has one more stop to make on its four-game road trip. The Grizzlies will play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Portland has been one of the NBA's best surprise teams, but it is expected to be without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard due to a right calf strain.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ja Morant scores 37, short-handed Memphis Grizzlies struggle in blowout loss to Utah Jazz

