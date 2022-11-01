Read full article on original website
Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
Store worker shot teen during hold-up attempt in Grand Rapids area, police say
WYOMING, MI -- A 15-year-old is expected to survive after a Wyoming store worker shot him during what police were told was a hold-up attempt. The teen is in serious condition at a hospital. Wyoming police, during a Wednesday, Nov. 2 press conference, said the teen allegedly was among three...
Lansing Police need help solving assault & car theft case
Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve a vehicle theft and assault case?
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
Group distracts shoppers to steal from purses in carts
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Shoppers had credit cards stolen from purses after being distracted by a group that then used the cards to buy expensive items, sheriff’s deputies said. The thefts happened Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Holland Township businesses, Meijer Inc. and HomeGoods. The stolen cards were quickly...
Deputies: Woman escaped kidnapper by pulling into gas station
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
GR man arrested for attempting to cash fraudulent checks, possibly connected to other mail thefts in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect they believe could be involved in ten different incidents of mail theft since late October. Police arrested a 29-year-old Grand Rapids man after he attempted to cash a fraudulent check at two different locations between Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.
One arrested as Ottawa Co. deputies investigate string of mail thefts
A man has been arrested for trying to cash a fraudulent check as deputies continue to investigate mail thefts, authorities say.
Teen charged after Roseville crash leads to discovery of woman's body in her own truck with shoelace around her throat
A 19-year-old has been charged with two felonies in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in a pickup truck after a crash in Roseville last week.
PD: Man shot in northwest Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
Car drives through red light, causes roll-over crash in Ottawa Co.
GEORGETOWN, Michigan — A woman is injured after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The crash happened at the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street around 6:12 p.m. Police say a 68-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving east on Chicago...
Police identify bicyclist shot and killed on wooded road near Millennium Park
KENT COUNTY, MI – Wyoming police identified Kane Allen Coronado, 18, of White Cloud, as the bicyclist who was shot and killed Tuesday, Nov. 1, on Indian Mounds Drive near the Grand River. He was shot in the neck around 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds,...
Three men plead in staged courier van robbery of $1.2 million in cash
LANSING, MI -- Three men have admitted to taking part in a staged robbery of a courier van carrying $1.2 million in cash. Federal prosecutors said the three men -- two from Mason and one from Grand Rapids -- face up to 10 years in prison and fines of more than $250,000 when sentenced.
whtc.com
Woman Hurt in Traffic Signal Crash on M-121
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 3, 2022) – A 60-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Jenison on Wednesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Chicago Drive (M-121) at Main Street shortly after 6 PM. That was where a eastbound SUV apparently drove through a red light and struck a southbound SUV moving through the intersection on a green light, causing it to roll over.
Student charged after setting off fireworks in Kent Co. school bathroom
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A student has been charged after setting off fireworks inside a Kent County high school bathroom on Monday. Police say the 14-year-old student set off the fireworks in a bathroom of the East Kentwood Freshman Center. Officers responded on reports of shots fired inside the school.
Waterford man accused of murdering wife with a wrench while she was sleeping
WATERFORD, MI -- A 37-year-old Waterford man has been charged with homicide in connection with the death of his wife. Justin Wagenberg is accused of killing his wife, 38-year-old Katy Dougherty on Oct. 16 by beating her with a wrench while she was sleeping on their couch, according to WDIV-Detroit.
Ice cream shop burglary spree suspect pleads guilty
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops last year, including three while he was on an electronic tether, has pleaded to criminal charges.
WWMT
Teenage bicyclist shot and killed near Grand Rapids
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety are under investigation of the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male, riding his bicycle. The incident occurred at a wooded area near Indian Mounds Drive, according to authorities. Intent: Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say. Wyoming Police...
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
