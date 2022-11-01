Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Friends, family remember Anne Gieske, NKY woman killed in Seoul crowd surge
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The video of a smiling, delighted Ann Gieske reveals a high point in her young life. She had realized a dream. For years, she told those around her she had wanted to study abroad. She got the chance in Seoul, South Korea. Gieske was among more...
WLWT 5
Indiana teen with terminal cancer celebrates milestone graduating high school
BROOKVILLE, Ind. — The community is celebrating a momentous occasion for an inspiring Indiana teen. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler is nearing a two-year fight with cancer. Doctors predict she now has just days to live. Today, she's checked yet another milestone off her bucket list, graduating from high school. Spangler...
Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student
An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
Fox 19
‘A very precious gift: ‘ Longtime McDonald’s worker surprised with puppy
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A McDonald’s worker was surprised with an adorable gift from her boss on Monday. Deb Sandfoss is a familiar face to those who frequent the Colerain Avenue McDonald’s, where she’s worked for more than 48 years. Sandfoss joined the company in 1974...
WLWT 5
Santa has a quaint little home in Newport, Kentucky
Santa Claus has a quaint little home on the banks of the Ohio River, and he's taking houseguests. Santa and Mrs. Claus will settle into a new home at Newport on the Levee this Christmas season, trimmed with garland and lights. The pair will settle in on Nov. 26, and...
linknky.com
Sweet Tooth Candies has been pleasing palates for 50 Years
Sweet Tooth Candies, which has been around for 50 years, sells chocolate candies, ice cream, ice balls, malts, shakes, and many candies from other companies. And the sweet shop’s history is as rich as the flavor of its candy. Robert Schneider founded Schneider’s Sweet Shop in 1939 in Bellevue....
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East Hall Road in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on East Hall Road in New Richmond. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cedarwood Drive in Union
UNION, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Cedarwood Drive in Union. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a transformer fire on Galbraith Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a transformer fire on Galbraith Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
dayton.com
Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro
Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
Ohio SUPCO rules on child custody issue
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that parents cannot appeal a custody decision based on a 90-day hearing rule.
I-TEAM: Area fencing company accused of taking deposit, never starting work
KETTERING — A Local woman reached out for help after she said an area fencing company took her money. Kim Wattermann called her dog Willow an “escape artist”, and said it’s the reason she was looking to get a new fence. Wattermannn reached out to a...
Man arrested after allegedly beating, burning woman with hot iron in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio — A man in Ohio has been arrested for allegedly beating and burning a woman with a hot iron, officials say. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Malik Rasheed, 46, has been indicted for beating and burning a woman with an iron to her face on Oct. 22.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with flipped vehicle on Madison Road in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with flipped vehicle on Madison Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
wnewsj.com
STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
