Crescent Springs, KY

WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student

An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Santa has a quaint little home in Newport, Kentucky

Santa Claus has a quaint little home on the banks of the Ohio River, and he's taking houseguests. Santa and Mrs. Claus will settle into a new home at Newport on the Levee this Christmas season, trimmed with garland and lights. The pair will settle in on Nov. 26, and...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Sweet Tooth Candies has been pleasing palates for 50 Years

Sweet Tooth Candies, which has been around for 50 years, sells chocolate candies, ice cream, ice balls, malts, shakes, and many candies from other companies. And the sweet shop’s history is as rich as the flavor of its candy. Robert Schneider founded Schneider’s Sweet Shop in 1939 in Bellevue....
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Cedarwood Drive in Union

UNION, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Cedarwood Drive in Union. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Terhune Alley in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a robbery on Turfway Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
FLORENCE, KY
dayton.com

Frozen yogurt shop closes in Springboro

Yagoot, a frozen yogurt shop in Springboro, has closed its doors after three-and-a-half years in business. “I want to thank all of our regulars. It’s been great getting to know you over our love for froyo,” a Friday post on the shop’s Facebook page said. Do you...
SPRINGBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

STORY UPDATED: 2 local residents die in head-on crash on US 68

UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on US 68 Wednesday afternoon. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on US 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
WILMINGTON, OH

