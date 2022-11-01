ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville Daily Record

LCAC to present, ‘Noises Off’ in two-weekend event

By By Crystal Wimberly
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13fRyN_0itrswb500
The Lawrence County Arts Council will present its fall production, “Noises Off,” on Friday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, Nov. 6 and Friday, Nov. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 13 in the auditorium at Lawrenceville High School. Shown above, during a recent rehearsal, are, from left: Vince Dill, Jamie Cox, David Atkins and Elyse Dill. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults and can be purchased at the door.

The Lawrence County Arts Council has been preparing its fall production, “Noises Off” for the past few months and now opening weekend has arrived.
“Noises Off” will be presented on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. in the Lawrenceville High School auditorium.
The three act play begins when the curtain opens to only hours before the opening of a British adult farce, “Nothing On.” The actors are attempting to run through a dress rehearsal.
The play then follows the group one month into the tour and shows all the backstage and personal happenings that occur when the play is being performed.
The final act has the audience watching the company putting on the last, deteriorated performance of, “Nothing On,” seven weeks later.
The cast includes: Jamie Lankford as Dotty Otley (as Mrs. Clackett); Nick Weger as Lloyd Dallas; Samuel J. Mikeworth as Garry Lejeune (as Roger Tramplemain); Elyse Dill as Brooke Ashton (as Vicki); Mireya Molina as Poppy Norton-Taylor; David Atkins as Frederick Fellowes (as Phillip Brent/Sheikh); Jamie Cox as Belinda Blair (as Flavia Brent); Harry Loeb as Tim Allgood; and Vince Dill as Selsdon Mowbray (as burglar).
The play is directed by Jan Loeb with assistant directors being Ann Atkins, Vince Dill and Julia LaRoche-New.
The set was designed by Jan Loeb and the set engineering team included, Mike Preston, Bill Leib, Mike Akers and the building crew.
The costumes were designed by Elyse Dill, Cyndi Hays-Morris and Jan Loeb.
The sound is being operated by Kyle Davis and Joe and Nicki Burkhardt are on lighting. Mike Preston is handling special effects.
Publicity is done by Jamie Cox, Elaine Goins and Amy McClure.
This show uses moderate profanity and adult themes.
Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults and can be purchased at the door. The Unit 20 Music Boosters will be selling concessions at each show.
The LCAC has planned its spring production, “9 to 5, the Musical,” for March 17-19 and March 24-26. Auditions will be held the week of Dec. 12. Dates and times for auditions will be announced soon.
For more information about the LCAC, email LawrenceCountyArtsCouncil@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page, Lawrence County Arts Council.

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Boonville is hoping to transform a corner near the Warrick County Circuit Court’s office for the winter season. The corner of 3rd Street and West Sycamore Street will soon be an outdoor ice rink. Handley’s House of Fun and others are partnering...
BOONVILLE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough

(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Loogootee Christmas Stroll Vendor Market is Back This Year

The Loogootee Christmas Stroll Vendor Market is back this year. The dates are set for Saturday, December 3 from noon to 4pm and Sunday, December 4 from 4–8. Booths will be at JFK Gym and the Methodist Church Family Life Center. Stay tuned for more information and find details...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
freedom929.com

THE QUEEN IS STILL HIDING

(OLNEY) The Queen is still hiding and the next Olney Tiger Sports Booster Queen of Hearts drawing will be this coming Saturday at Joe’s Pizza’s 50th Anniversary Giving Back event in Olney. The tickets are once again on sale in Olney at B&L Package Liquors, Rural King, Browns Furniture, and the Red Rooster, plus near Claremont, at the TNT Stop. The tickets are $5.00 each or get five tickets for $20.00. Must be 18 or older to participate. For more information, go online to the Sports Boosters Queen of Hearts page on Facebook.
OLNEY, IL
My 1053 WJLT

New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Downtown Evansville

As the administrations of both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and former mayor Johnathan Weinzapfel put their focus on revitalizing downtown Evansville over the past decade or so, the area has seen the efforts pay off as a number of businesses and restaurants have set up shop(s) in several locations south of the Lloyd Expressway, particularly the Main Street Walkway. As someone who works downtown, I appreciate the number of lunch options available, most of which are within walking distance of the studio. The one thing that's been missing, in my opinion, has been a Mexican food option. As of right now, there's only one. La Campirana has a kitchen inside the Arcadamie Bar that serves a few traditional favorites, but we'll soon have a second option with the announcement by the owners of La Mexicana International Market that they'll be opening a new restaurant near the Civic Center.
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Efforts to create memorial playground received a boost

Efforts are underway in Vincennes to help comfort families who have lost a child. Fundraising efforts are taking place right now for the creation of Christyn’s Place. It’s a proposed playground in memory of Christyn Harrington, a child who died earlier this year. Organizers plan to put this...
VINCENNES, IN
FOX59

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heritage Federal Credit Union plans major rebrand

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Heritage Federal Credit Union is getting an all new look as the company celebrates their rebrand launch later this month. A spokesperson tells us the launch, which will be held the morning of November 14, will include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, cookies and giveaways. Heritage plans on unveiling brand new signage […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Mt. Vernon man injured in rollover crash on Nation Road south of Salem

A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 4,000 block of Nation Road east of the I-57 overpass south of Salem early Monday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car driven by 56-year-old Rodney Taylor of 21st Street ran off the road and overturned, landing back on its wheels half on and half off the roadway.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, October 31st, 2022

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 57-year-old Hope Yates of Salem Road in Mt. Vernon following a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $20,000. Salem Police arrested...
MARION COUNTY, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Two Indiana Fast Food Chains Trade Insults with a Good Old Fashioned Sign War

This is one war I'd like to see go on forever. Southern Indiana Arby's Starts Sign War with Next-Door Neighbor. I was heading south on First Avenue toward Diamond Avenue on Evansville's north side Monday afternoon when the sign for Arby's in front of Schnuck's caught my eye. While normally signs at fast food restaurants mention whatever deal they're currently running, this one referenced a product being sold by the neighboring restaurant, McDonald's. Specifically, the McRib Sandwich which the company recently brought back for supposedly the final time. Although, the sign didn't call it by its name. Instead, it gave it a name that rhymed with McRib but clearly took a jab at the sandwich.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
714
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy