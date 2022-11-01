Pitt State’s Dubem Okonkwo named MIAA Defensive Athlete of the Week

The MIAA announced their Athletes of the Week and for his Week 9 performance, Redshirt Sophomore Linebacker Dubem Okonkwo won it for his defensive effort.

In their game against Central Oklahoma, Okonkwo finished the game with 5 tackles, (4 solo), 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

So far this season, he has 8.5 sacks which currently ranks 2nd in the conference up to this point.

He will certainly look to add to that stat this weekend when they travel up to Topeka to take on Washburn.

