Woman dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died from injuries after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a woman inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
VIDEO: Indianapolis man in intensive care after shooting at Anderson gas station
ANDERSON, Ind. — One person was badly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at an Anderson convenience store. An Anderson Police spokesperson said officers were called to the Conoco gas station at 1002 Nichol Avenue around 5:45 p.m.. They found a man inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound.
Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of […]
“We Can Do Better”, IMPD Talk Violent Crime in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — You hear a lot about violent crime in the Circle City from politicians, local leaders, and just about everyone else. Now, Indianapolis police are weighing in with their opinion on the state of the city. “It’s an unacceptable level of violence and really what we need is...
Police arrest suspect in 2019 double homicide
Police have a suspect in custody in connection with a 2019 shooting that left two people dead.
Man sentenced to 64 years in January murder outside Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was sentenced to 64 years for the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson was found guilty in September. "We are pleased to bring justice for Marlin, his family and friends,"...
Pedestrian hit by truck on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a south side crash injured a pedestrian Wednesday evening. The accident happened around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 465. Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said an adult male was...
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Firefighters were called there shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were able to...
Indy man dies from injuries sustained in June 27 shooting
The Marion County Coroner's Office has determined a man who died in September after being shot in June died via homicide.
IMPD working to flip its fleet of squad cars amidst massive recruiting and retention effort
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the midst of a massive campaign to bring more police officers to Indianapolis. "I don't know another time in my 24 years where the city has invested this much money in its recruiting and retention efforts," said IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey.
Man Found Guilty of 2021 Apartment Complex Killing
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found guilty of the murder of a woman in 2021. Wednesday, the Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the end of a two-day trial which had Marco Pacheco-Aleman convicted for the murder of Karen Castro-Martinez. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a call of shots...
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute
ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Family looking for answers three years after double homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday marks three years since Rossy Medina-Saravia and German Orantes were killed in their Westside home. The young couple was engaged to be married. Rossy was 19, German was 21. "She was loving. She was about her family. Always going out of her way for other people,...
Richmond man gets 6 years probation for trafficking heroin into Muncie on weekly basis
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Richmond man found guilty of trafficking heroin into Muncie on a weekly basis was sentenced to six years in prison with all time suspended and served on probation instead of behind bars. Rodre Blackburn was arrested in 2017 after Muncie police were tipped off about Blackburn making weekly trips from Richmond […]
UPS to hold seasonal hiring events this weekend around Indianapolis
Beginning Nov. 4, UPS plans to hire as many as 60,000 seasonal employees across the country with more than 450 in-person and virtual hiring events.
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
Crash and fire partially blocks I-465 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi-trailer and several other vehicles closed lanes of southbound I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the West 56th Street exit. One of the vehicles involved caught fire on the left shoulder. Two...
