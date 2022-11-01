ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Woman dead in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has died from injuries after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a woman inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

“We Can Do Better”, IMPD Talk Violent Crime in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — You hear a lot about violent crime in the Circle City from politicians, local leaders, and just about everyone else. Now, Indianapolis police are weighing in with their opinion on the state of the city. “It’s an unacceptable level of violence and really what we need is...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian hit by truck on Indianapolis' south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a south side crash injured a pedestrian Wednesday evening. The accident happened around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Madison Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 465. Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said an adult male was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Firefighters were called there shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were able to...
KOKOMO, IN
WIBC.com

Man Found Guilty of 2021 Apartment Complex Killing

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found guilty of the murder of a woman in 2021. Wednesday, the Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the end of a two-day trial which had Marco Pacheco-Aleman convicted for the murder of Karen Castro-Martinez. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police responded to a call of shots...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon

LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Anderson man shot by crossbow during dispute

ANDERSON, Ind. — A dispute between two men in Anderson led to a 25-year-old being shot by a crossbow on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Anderson Police Department, the incident occurred at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street. Officers reported arriving on scene and finding the 25-year-old suffering from a wound […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Family looking for answers three years after double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday marks three years since Rossy Medina-Saravia and German Orantes were killed in their Westside home. The young couple was engaged to be married. Rossy was 19, German was 21. "She was loving. She was about her family. Always going out of her way for other people,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Crash and fire partially blocks I-465 on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a semi-trailer and several other vehicles closed lanes of southbound I-465 on the northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the West 56th Street exit. One of the vehicles involved caught fire on the left shoulder. Two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy