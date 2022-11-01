Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
14news.com
Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are hard at work making sure that Smothers Park is in the holiday spirit. The City of Owensboro posted images on its Facebook page showing crews setting lights up for Hometown Christmas. A night show of lights is running all the way through December. Officials...
Fun Holiday Activities Happening at Boonville’s Christmas in Boonvillage 2022
Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!. Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!
Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature
With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
Animal control led on ‘wild pig chase’
Evansville certainly did not have a boar-ing night. Excitement brewed as onlookers watched Animal Control chase down a pig.
WTVW
Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
Families pack downtown for trick-or-treating
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Thanks to the rain, Halloween was damp and soggy all across the Tri-State, but that didn’t stop trick-or-treaters from hitting the streets. There were crowds of people in downtown Henderson earlier Monday, dressed in costume and getting candy from local businesses. Some kids say it’s their favorite spot to go on […]
Officer spreads joy around Henderson community
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike. The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day. One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had […]
wevv.com
KSP: Woman's body discovered in Green River believed to be missing Evansville mother
Kentucky State Police say they have located a body of a deceased woman in the Green River near Livermore. The McLean County Coroner does believe the body is that of Elza Kolle, an Evansville, Indiana mother who went missing after her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge last Saturday.
What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?
This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet. As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.
owensboroliving.com
An Owensboro Tradition Lives On
For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
14news.com
Owensboro Red Devils set to take on Sunrise School Spirit
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is heading into the last rally of the 2022 season. We are paying a visit to Owensboro High School on Friday morning. Carmi White County currently leads the charge with 50,165 pounds of food, while Hopkins County Central is in second place. We...
Kentucky Mom Shares Hilarious Photos of Her “Exorcist” Possessed Children
Have you ever taken a photo of your child, looked at it and thought, "Oh my Lord! My kid looks possessed?" My dear friend and cohost, Angel Welsh, certainly has. And, look. I have been around her two youngest children for years now and I have seen them in action. There's a strong possibility they are possessed. I mean, look at kid up there. She's turned into this . . .
14news.com
Brighter, Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the upper 70s. The record high is 81-degrees set in 1987. Tonight, clear and not as cool with lows in the mid-50s. Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above...
14news.com
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
14news.com
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
WISH-TV
Indiana fire marshal determines fatal Evansville home explosion ‘accidental’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A home explosion that killed three people has been determined to be accidental by state investigators. The Indiana state fire marshal ruled the Aug. 10 explosion accidental after finding a leaking gas line in the basement. “Investigators discovered a leaking gas line in the basement...
14news.com
Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Area Habitat for Humanity affiliates have received a large donation. Best-One Tire and Service donated over 30.000 dollars to local area Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Gibson, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. The money was raised by Best One employees from several Best One locations. The...
14news.com
Morgan Myles wins her knockout round on ‘The Voice’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - NBC’s ‘The Voice’ held intense knockout rounds this week. One of those performances was by Morgan Myles. She won her knockout versus Orlando Mendez and Chello. The Nashville-based singer frequently comes up to Evansville to perform at venues. We caught up with her...
Landon’s Hope hopes for help
SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach. Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the […]
Comments / 0