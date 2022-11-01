ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14news.com

Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are hard at work making sure that Smothers Park is in the holiday spirit. The City of Owensboro posted images on its Facebook page showing crews setting lights up for Hometown Christmas. A night show of lights is running all the way through December. Officials...
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Fun Holiday Activities Happening at Boonville’s Christmas in Boonvillage 2022

Each year, the Square in Boonville is transformed into a winter wonderland. Get ready for Christmas in Boonvillage 2022!. Boonville is always hosting fun events all throughout the year on the Square. These events allow families to go out, have a great time with food, games, and entertainment, all while meeting and greeting business owners and other members of the community. Whether it be the Square Flair, parades, or Boo in Boonville, there's no shortage of fun to be had. The next big event that will be hosted on the Square will be coming up in December, and you might want to mark your calendars to be a part of it. Oh, and this year, we will have a new activity for families in Boonville that will surely be a hit!
BOONVILLE, IN
103GBF

Epic $2.3 Million Evansville, IN Mansion is Only Missing 1 Luxurious Feature

With 8 bathrooms and 5 fireplaces, this Newburgh Rd mansion has almost everything on a luxury home bucket list. You can get a lot of nice features in a home at pretty reasonable prices here in the Evansville area. But when you are able to bump your budget up into the million dollars or even 2 million range, you should be able to check every box on your wishlist.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Residents react to Weinbach Ave. explosion cause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – While the question on how the explosion happened has now been answered as there was a gas leak, the last few months leading up to this decision continued to linger throughout the community. Even with the answer many have suspected for over the last two...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Families pack downtown for trick-or-treating

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Thanks to the rain, Halloween was damp and soggy all across the Tri-State, but that didn’t stop trick-or-treaters from hitting the streets. There were crowds of people in downtown Henderson earlier Monday, dressed in costume and getting candy from local businesses. Some kids say it’s their favorite spot to go on […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officer spreads joy around Henderson community

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike. The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day. One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had […]
HENDERSON, KY
WOMI Owensboro

What is the Strange Light in the Sky over Newburgh, Indiana?

This is the season for all things spooky, so when Newburgh residents saw a strange light in the sky, many theories were tossed around on the internet. As you can see in the photo, the October sky looked pretty spooky last night. It was kind of foggy and misting rain. This really made the spotlight stand out, and embrace the spellbinding feeling of Halloween. I actually saw a purple and blue hazy light in my neighborhood. I looked at it for a while before I realized that it was Halloween decorations down the street from me.
NEWBURGH, IN
owensboroliving.com

An Owensboro Tradition Lives On

For over 50 years, Briarpatch Restaurant has been a landmark for the community. In August of 2021, Mike Courtney, Grady Harreld and Joel White purchased the restaurant knowing they would have to renovate the interior but also wanting to keep the iconic location and offerings of the restaurant. Previous owner...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Red Devils set to take on Sunrise School Spirit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is heading into the last rally of the 2022 season. We are paying a visit to Owensboro High School on Friday morning. Carmi White County currently leads the charge with 50,165 pounds of food, while Hopkins County Central is in second place. We...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Kentucky Mom Shares Hilarious Photos of Her “Exorcist” Possessed Children

Have you ever taken a photo of your child, looked at it and thought, "Oh my Lord! My kid looks possessed?" My dear friend and cohost, Angel Welsh, certainly has. And, look. I have been around her two youngest children for years now and I have seen them in action. There's a strong possibility they are possessed. I mean, look at kid up there. She's turned into this . . .
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Brighter, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the upper 70s. The record high is 81-degrees set in 1987. Tonight, clear and not as cool with lows in the mid-50s. Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Area Habitat for Humanity affiliates have received a large donation. Best-One Tire and Service donated over 30.000 dollars to local area Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Gibson, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. The money was raised by Best One employees from several Best One locations. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Morgan Myles wins her knockout round on ‘The Voice’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - NBC’s ‘The Voice’ held intense knockout rounds this week. One of those performances was by Morgan Myles. She won her knockout versus Orlando Mendez and Chello. The Nashville-based singer frequently comes up to Evansville to perform at venues. We caught up with her...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Landon’s Hope hopes for help

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach. Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the […]
SEBREE, KY

