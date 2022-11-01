ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

79-year-old woman pinned underneath car after it crashes through house, driver runs away

SAN ANTONIO — A 79-year-old woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after being pinned underneath a car that crashed through her east side house, police said. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive for the crash. Police said a man drove into the home, running over the 79-year-old victim along with leaving the passenger of the vehicle trapped inside. Police say the driver ran off.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man shoots suspected car thief on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspected car thief was shot by the vehicle’s owner on Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said the vehicle was stolen outside a home on Springvale Drive, not far from Valley Hi Drive. The car owner left the vehicle running as he was getting ready to take his children to school, police said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Harlandale Clinic opens its doors in historical South Side building

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned mc agazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Harlandale Clinic has opened its doors in the Harlandale Building, and it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

