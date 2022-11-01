Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
City investigated Midnight Rodeo building complaints before fire destroyed establishment
SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio nightlife staple burned to the ground Wednesday morning. The enormous fire spit out the front entrance, tore through the walls and collapsed the roof. Crews on the scene said no firefighters were injured, and no one was found in the rubble. While...
Shuttered San Antonio dance hall Midnight Rodeo destroyed by early morning fire
The blaze was first reported around 4:20 Wednesday morning, and it took nearly six hours for firefighters to contain it.
KSAT 12
Man rescued from North Side house fire, taken to hospital with burns and smoke inhalation
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rescued from a fire at a North Side home and taken to the hospital on Thursday morning. San Antonio firefighters responded to the home just before 3:45 a.m. in the 13500 block of Cassia Way, not far from East Bitters and Heimer roads.
79-year-old woman pinned underneath car after it crashes through house, driver runs away
SAN ANTONIO — A 79-year-old woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after being pinned underneath a car that crashed through her east side house, police said. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive for the crash. Police said a man drove into the home, running over the 79-year-old victim along with leaving the passenger of the vehicle trapped inside. Police say the driver ran off.
KSAT 12
Driver flees after crashing car into East Side home, pinning woman under vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver who crashed their car into an East Side home, pinning a resident underneath the vehicle. The crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, near South Grimes Street. Police said the...
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
Midnight Rodeo dancehall a smoldering ruin after early-morning fire
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters worked for several hours to put out a massive fire at the former dancehall Midnight Rodeo Wednesday morning, first arriving around 4:30 a.m. as smoke was billowing out of the business. The San Antonio Fire Department said it's possible the fire started around 11 p.m....
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times during altercation inside West Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is hospitalized after being stabbed during an altercation at a West Side home early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of West Poplar Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street and North Hamilton Avenue.
Loop 410/I-10 ramp remains shut down after officers respond to northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A major northwest-San Antonio highway interchange remains temporarily shut down as of 11:30 p.m. after authorities responded to the area for an emergency Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. SAPD said the closed ramp is located on eastbound I-10 heading to westbound Loop...
San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
KSAT 12
San Antonio River Walk holiday lights tradition continues after nearly 50 years
SAN ANTONIO – The lighting of the San Antonio River Walk every year for the holiday season is a decades-old holiday tradition. Viewing of the lights is always free and some nights you can also catch carolers crooning down the river. Ever wondered why the holiday lights along the...
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
KSAT 12
SAPD seeks man suspected of stealing vehicles, wheels, tires from tire shop
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing three vehicles that belonged to customers of a tire shop. The man is also accused of stealing wheels and tires from the store located in the...
KTSA
Fight leads to stabbing at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the person stabbed a man at a home on the West side. KSAT-12 reports police were called to the 2300 block of West Poplar at around 3 A.M. Wednesday. The victim and his attacker both live in the house and...
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BCSO searching for missing person last seen in Somerset
SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is asking for help in looking for a missing man last seen on the far southeast-side after he didn't show up for work on October 30, according to a BCSO Facebook post. He has not been seen since that morning. Austin Travis Wiseman, 25, was...
KSAT 12
Man shoots suspected car thief on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected car thief was shot by the vehicle’s owner on Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said the vehicle was stolen outside a home on Springvale Drive, not far from Valley Hi Drive. The car owner left the vehicle running as he was getting ready to take his children to school, police said.
KSAT 12
Harlandale Clinic opens its doors in historical South Side building
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned mc agazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Harlandale Clinic has opened its doors in the Harlandale Building, and it...
KSAT 12
SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago. Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 75-year-old woman who disappeared on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a woman who disappeared on the West Side. Barbara “BJ” Luthy, 75, was last seen on Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of San Lucas, not far from Hunt Lane and Marbach Road, according to SAPD.
Comments / 1