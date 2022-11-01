Read full article on original website
Related
Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella
The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus Ties The Knot In 'Fairytale Wedding'
Over his decade-plus career in WWE, four time World Champion Sheamus has reached the top of the pinnacle, and now, he has found success outside of the ring in marriage. On October 28th, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla. WWE's official website posted, "Irish eyes are smiling! Sheamus and his beautiful...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
ringsidenews.com
Valerie Loureda Stuns In Lola Bunny Inspired ‘Space Jam’ Halloween Photo Drop
Valerie Loureda retired from Bellator MMA and decided to fulfil her dream to become a pro wrestler. Now that she’s in WWE, she is ready to make an impact. She also gave fans a treat with a Lola bunny-inspired photo drop for the Halloween holiday. Valerie Loureda checked off...
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs Unhappy News
Ty Gibbs has received a ton of heat over the past few days for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway. Hall of Fame football coach Joe Gibbs commented on his grandson knocking out Jones in a race that he needed to win. Gibbs...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
Sporting News
Travis Kelce discusses last fist fight with brother Jason that nearly sent dad to hospital: 'We got yelled at by mom'
Travis and Jason Kelce might be the most beloved pair of brothers in the NFL this side of the Watt family. But, as with all boys, they'll be boys, too. Fights happen, punches are thrown, but at the end of it, brothers hug it out. On Monday night's "Manningcast" broadcast...
ringsidenews.com
Torrie Wilson Shares Things She Learned With Stunning Green Swimsuit Photo Drop
Women’s wrestling in modern-day WWE is far different from what it used to be back in the late 90s to the early 2000s. Currently, female WWE Superstars are treated with much more respect and are allowed to compete in longer matches. Torrie Wilson was one of the women who blazed a trail for those female Superstars today, and she also gave fans something else to be happy about recently.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
itrwrestling.com
Update On Potential Legal Action Against CM Punk & AEW
Given the nature of what happened following AEW All Out between CM Punk, The Elite, and other involved parties, there was little All Elite Wrestling could do without the worry of legal action. An investigation was carried out, the results of which appear to indicate that CM Punk will be leaving the company, while The Elite will return imminently.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
Comments / 0