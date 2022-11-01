ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox4beaumont.com

DEVELOPING: Grand jury indicts Channin Ardoin for murder of Jason West

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man for murdering a homeowner in a case where he's accused of setting a fire to cover up the crime. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's still waiting for the preliminary autopsy results, but that West was murdered prior to the fire.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 west Beaumont shooting death

BEAUMONT — A suspect has pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of a man in west Beaumont in 2019. Prosecutors tell KFDM/Fox 4 that Jamirious Gardner pleaded guilty Monday morning to murder in the shooting death of Anthony Wilson. Gardner also pleaded guilty to six burglaries. Judge John Stevens will sentence Gardner at a later date. He could receive 10 years for the burglaries, to be served concurrently, and 10 years for murder, also to be served concurrently. He could have received up to life for the murder charge.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Gov. Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke make their case to voters

BEAUMONT — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in Beaumont for a campaign stop. Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke aren't pulling any punches as they attack each other's positions on hot button issues. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams has the report. Early voting wraps up on Friday (Nov. 4), and...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy