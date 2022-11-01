Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
itrwrestling.com
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella
The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
ringsidenews.com
Valerie Loureda Stuns In Lola Bunny Inspired ‘Space Jam’ Halloween Photo Drop
Valerie Loureda retired from Bellator MMA and decided to fulfil her dream to become a pro wrestler. Now that she’s in WWE, she is ready to make an impact. She also gave fans a treat with a Lola bunny-inspired photo drop for the Halloween holiday. Valerie Loureda checked off...
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
ringsidenews.com
Torrie Wilson Shares Things She Learned With Stunning Green Swimsuit Photo Drop
Women’s wrestling in modern-day WWE is far different from what it used to be back in the late 90s to the early 2000s. Currently, female WWE Superstars are treated with much more respect and are allowed to compete in longer matches. Torrie Wilson was one of the women who blazed a trail for those female Superstars today, and she also gave fans something else to be happy about recently.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul responds to accusations of fight-rigging in Anderson Silva win: ‘I lose faith in my generation’
Jake Paul isn’t bothered by people still criticizing him. On Saturday, Paul scored the biggest win of his boxing career, taking a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. A few days removed from his signature...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
Sporting News
Travis Kelce discusses last fist fight with brother Jason that nearly sent dad to hospital: 'We got yelled at by mom'
Travis and Jason Kelce might be the most beloved pair of brothers in the NFL this side of the Watt family. But, as with all boys, they'll be boys, too. Fights happen, punches are thrown, but at the end of it, brothers hug it out. On Monday night's "Manningcast" broadcast...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
itrwrestling.com
Asuka & Alexa Bliss Return To WWE Raw, Capture Championship Gold
On the October 3rd episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair and Bayley signed a contract for their Raw Women’s Championship ladder match at Extreme Rules. Like most contract signings in WWE, the segment ended in a brawl – but not only did Bayley attack Belair in the ring, she’d dispatched Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to lay waste to Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage as well.
Bow Wow Asks Out AEW Wrestler Jade Cargill, Gets Rejected Immediately
Bow Wow tried to ask out AEW wrestler Jade Cargill on a date this week but was immediately rejected. On Monday (Oct. 31), Bow Wow hit up Twitter with a series of tweets expressing his interest in being the next rapper to get involved with professional wrestling, specifically the All Elite Wrestling organization. During his lengthy pitch to step inside the squared circle, Bow Wow took the time out to shoot his shot at wrestler Jade Cargill, asking her out on a date. However, the current AEW TBS Champion wasn't here for it.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
